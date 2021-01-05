BE PART OF THE TEAM

Jack Byrne makes debut but pressure grows on Mick McCarthy as Apoel lose fourth-straight game

The pressure is building on the former Irish boss, with his side just a point clear of the relegation zone.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 8:14 PM
45 minutes ago 2,704 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5316927
File photo of Jack Byrne.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
JACK BYRNE MADE his debut for Apoel Nicosia of Cyprus this evening but could not prevent his new side slumping to a 2-1 defeat away to eighth-placed Doxa. 

Byrne completed a free transfer to Apoel earlier this week having left Shamrock Rovers, and made his debut as an 86th-minute substitute off the bench in tonight’s game.

He was, however, unable to change a result that leaves Apoel, the most successful side in the history of the Cypriot top flight, a point clear the relegation zone with two games in hand. 

This was a fourth-straight defeat for new manager Mick McCarthy, for whom the pressure grows at a club never reticent to dismiss their managers: McCarthy is their 14th manager in the last five years. 

Apoel took the lead after just eight minutes through Thomas De Vincenti, but goals from Berat Sadik in either half – the second a penalty – condemned them to another loss that increases the scrutiny on McCarthy, who has won just three of his nine games in charge thus far. 

McCarthy said the result was unacceptable post-game, and responded to questions surrounding his future by saying it is not his decision, but that he intends to keep on working to turn things around ahead of Saturday’s clash with Ermis, a side a point and a place ahead of Apoel in the table. 

Local reports suggest former Cyprus international Savvas Poursaitidis has been lined up for the job. 

