'Underselling yourself is an Irish thing, people try to downplay their own ability'

ALL GOING WELL, Jack Conan will reach the half-century mark for Ireland in the coming weeks.

He’s set to win cap number 49 this Saturday as he comes into the starting team in place of injured captain Caelan Doris.

32-year-old Conan is no stranger to the number eight shirt but more of his caps for Ireland have come off the bench than in the starting XV. So far, 26 of his 48 Ireland appearances have been as a replacement.

Conan has done an excellent job of it in many instances, including the first two weekends of this Six Nations against Scotland and England.

The Leinster man was also crucial off the bench in Ireland’s Grand Slam in 2023 and their successful title defence last year, playing four games off the bench and making one start in each campaign.

Doris’ quality at number eight has kept him in front of Conan, while Peter O’Mahony has been an important figure at number six, where the likes of Tadhg Beirne and Ryan Baird have also been used.

Conan has clearly embraced his bench impact role when he’s used by Ireland in that way but it doesn’t mean he’s happy not to be in the starting side.

“You always want to play, you always want to be giving it your all and I’d always feel like I’d have the most impact when I was starting,” said Conan this week.

“But I can’t fault it, Caelan is an unbelievable captain, unbelievable leader, he is playing unbelievably well. He’s going to be playing number eight. Peter is a more natural number six and Ryan as well in the first week, but I back myself to do that as well.

“So, you know, you’re not unbelievably gutted, you can see the writing on the wall a little bit and then it’s about just getting across the detail. I have to cover two positions so I’m gonna make sure that’s all nailed on.

Conan is set to start at number eight against Wales.

“And then my focus the rest of the week is just nailing my role when I get on and then bringing a massive amount of energy and impact and giving the lads around you who have played 50 or 60-odd minutes who are a bit fatigued, bring them a bit of energy, bring them a bit of voice, and then make an impact.

“So they’re looking at you, being like, ‘Right, he is unbelievably up for this when he gets on, he’s making a difference’. And I feel like that gives everyone a lift. It gives me a lift.”

Conan hopes to give everyone a lift from the opening minutes in Cardiff this weekend.

His most recent start for Ireland was over a year ago against Italy in the 2024 Six Nations, with Conan missing last summer’s tour of South Africa due to the birth of his child and the autumn internationals because of injury.

His strong form for Leinster meant he was always going to be back in a prominent role for this Six Nations and Conan hasn’t let Ireland down so far, with his ball-carrying clearly in top working order.

“I always back myself with the ball in hand,” said Conan. “I want to get as many one-on-one opportunities as I can because I feel like that’s when I’m at my best.

“If I’m getting soft shoulders or get a bit of space, use a bit of footwork and get on an edge or something like that. Is it the best it had ever been? Dunno, but I am happy with it at the moment.

“I still would have liked to have finished that try in the corner against England [when Cadan Murley tackled him into touch] but that was probably a bit of hubris, should probably have stepped back inside but sure look, you live and learn!”

Yet while he loves carrying the ball, Conan has learned that he can have an influence on games in many other ways.

“Maybe when I was younger, I thought having an impact was with ball-in-hand because that’s what came more naturally to me,” he said.

Simon Easterby with Conan at Ireland training.

“As you get older you know you can have an impact in so many ways. Defensively, coming on against Scotland, we get that barge [turnover] out on the touchline, you can have an impact that kind of way.

“Previously I would have thought, ‘Jesus, I’m not getting a load of carries in here, I’m not having an impact.’ But now you learn to assert yourself in any way, no matter what way the game is going,”

One aspect of his game that Conan has sharpened in recent seasons is his lineout work, something that Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell praised ahead of the Six Nations.

Conan has been a prominent lineout jumper in both of his appearances so far, albeit he came on at blindside flanker in both games.

“It’s always an enjoyable challenge for me, something I know I need to constantly work on and an area that I feel like I’ve gotten miles better at over the last few years but am still looking to progress and work harder on through conversations with Paulie and working on my jumping technique,” said Conan.

“Also, defensively, what my role is and things like that. I back myself when I’m in the air, I’ve good hands and stuff, but maybe some of the lineout things wouldn’t come as naturally to me as they would to the likes of Bairdo or Pete, who are probably more natural sixes in comparison to me but it’s something I enjoy.”

Conan is always happy to discuss his own strengths, although he doesn’t come across as over-confident.

He believes that this bit of self-respect is a healthy thing.

“I think underselling yourself is an Irish thing, most people try to downplay their own ability,” said Conan.

“You don’t want to be standing too tall and saying you’re too big for your boots because you’re only setting yourself up for failure.

“I think for me and the squad here, we never want to take our eyes off right in front of us. You look too far down the road, you end up stumbling and getting caught by what’s right in front of your face.

“I think everyone’s aware of what we can possibly do, but if we don’t go out and perform this weekend, then what does that say about us?”