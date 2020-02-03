Major setback for Jack Kennedy with broken leg in race after winning Irish Gold Cup

IT WAS A day of hugely contrasting fortunes for jockey Jack Kennedy after he suffered a broken leg yesterday at Leopardstown in the race after he had claimed Irish Gold Cup glory.

Kennedy steered Delta Work to a hard-earned success for trainer Gordon Elliott in the feature race of the second day at the Dublin Racing Festival.

But then the luckless Kerry native suffered his injury when he was unseated on board Dallas Des Pictons at the fourth fence in the next race which was a Grade A Handicap Chase.

The IHRB confirmed the nature of Kennedy’s injury in a tweet last night.

"Unfortunately, Jack's injury from @LeopardstownRC today has been confirmed as a fracture of his right femur. He is expected to undergo surgery tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/NdP06yEug3 — IHRB (@ihrb_ie) February 2, 2020

It’s a massive setback for Kennedy and he seems set to miss the Cheltenham Festival next month. The success on Delta Work had continued an impressive run for Kennedy after he had also been on board for the Savills Chase victory at Leopardstown at Christmas.

Kennedy had previously endured injury travails this season when breaking his collarbone in October and missing out for a spell of six weeks.