'He was the most important person in my life outside of my family for seven years'

JACK MCCAFFREY SAYS that it was “a complete shock” to hear that Jim Gavin was stepping down as Dublin manager, but is thrilled to be heading into the 2020 season with Dessie Farrell at the helm.

Jim Gavin and Jack McCaffrey. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Gavin announced his departure last November after seven years in charge which culminated in a famous All-Ireland five-in-a-row.

McCaffrey says some of his team-mates suspected that Gavin might have considered stepping away after creating history with that replay victory over Kerry in Croke Park.

But he didn’t have an inkling that the end was near until Gavin made his announcement to the players at a meeting in Innisfails GAA club.

“It was completely understandable and fair enough,” McCaffrey says of Gavin’s exit.

“It was quite sad for a day or two and then you quickly come to grips with the fact that life goes on for us and we go again next year.”

Gavin departs the Dublin job following an incredible career at the helm. He oversaw 44 championship victories since his first campaign in 2013, as well as five National league titles and seven Leinster crowns.

McCaffrey says Gavin left a positive impact on his life, but insists that the best way to honour his legacy is by continuing to deliver for Dublin under Farrell’s new regime.

For seven years of my life, he was the most important person outside of my family,” McCaffrey says about Gavin’s impact.

“It was tough at times no doubt, as is everything with inter-county football.

“But it was really enjoyable, we’ve been very lucky to have some phenomenal days out and I suppose with all that management team, [I'm] lucky enough to call them friends at this point.

“Way, way down the line when all this nonsense is finished, we can meet up at some point and shoot the breeze.

”It was fantastic, I think knowing Jim, the last thing he would want is for us to kick back and spend this year thinking about how great a time we had in the past.

The best thing we can do for him is to row in behind Dessie now and kind of drive on and push our standards a little bit further.”

Dessie Farrell was considered the front-runner candidate for the Dublin vacancy shortly after Gavin stepped down, and was subsequently appointed to the position in December.

Dublin star Jack McCaffrey. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Na Fianna club man comes into the role with an impressive portfolio, having guided Dublin underage teams to All-Ireland titles at minor (2012) and U21 (2014 and 2017).

He also brings plenty of familiarity for McCaffrey, who played under the 1995 All-Ireland winner from U13 up to minor level with Dublin.

McCaffrey stresses that it has been “an awful long time” since he was managed by Farrell, but is excited to be working with him again this season.

“Delighted for Dessie. I think looking at his credentials and his progression over the last while, it was a very logical choice and a very good choice for Dublin.

I think the group as a whole have all heard very positive things. We’ve had a meeting and everyone is really excited and raring to go.

“I suppose Dessie was great when he was managing me because, first of all, he had some really good people around him. He was very good at managing each individual player on a personal level which is pretty important at that minor and underage level and equally so at senior.

“And, then, I suppose he has a first-hand experience of being an inter-county player. He understands the pressures that go with it.”

