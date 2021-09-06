Jack O'Connor steps down as Kildare manager

JACK O’CONNOR HAS stepped down as Kildare manager after two seasons in charge.

The Kerry native will not see out the final year of his three-year term, citing “the personal impact of the commute from South Kerry” as the reason for his departure.

Kildare made steady progress under O’Connor, reaching the Leinster final and achieving promotion to Division 1 this year.

“After two challenging but very enjoyable years I have decided to step away from managing the Kildare senior football team,” said O’Connor in a statement.

“This was a very difficult decision for me and one that I agonised over during the past few weeks. I have been made feel very welcome during my time in Kildare and I have worked with some great people up here. However, a round journey of over eight hours from St Finans Bay to Newbridge and back takes its toll and I felt this was unsustainable for the coming season.

“I’d like to thank the Kildare County Board for putting faith in me two years ago. As a management we worked incredibly hard since then to improve the standards in Kildare.

“The first year was about overhauling the panel and introducing a lot of good young players and this year was about building on that and making tangible progress. Getting promoted to Division 1 was crucial for the future development of this team as was reaching a Leinster final and giving the young players a taste of the big day. I hope that the management can build on this and make further strides in the years ahead.”

Kildare county board chairman Mick Gorman added: “We hold Jack in the highest esteem and the impact of his experience, influence and commitment as a manager will leave a lasting impression.

“We wish Jack the very best of luck in his future endeavours. He will always be welcome here in Kildare.”

Press Release - 6th September 2021 pic.twitter.com/RfRM12pV0C — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) September 6, 2021

The news comes despite local media reports at the end of August indicating O’Connor had decided to remain in charge for 2022.

The three-time All-Ireland winning boss has been linked with a return to the Kerry job for a third stint following the county’s semi-final exit to Tyrone. Kingdom boss Peter Keane has completed his initial three-year term and his future is unclear at this stage.

Last Monday, O’Connor admitted on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football podcast that the Kerry role remained an attractive position.

“Of course, there is an allure there. Who doesn’t want to coach Man United? There is that allure because of the tradition.”

Former Wicklow manager Davy Burke, who led Kildare U20s to All-Ireland success in 2018, is likely be the leading candidate to replace O’Connor.

