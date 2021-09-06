Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Monday 6 September 2021
Advertisement

Jack O'Connor steps down as Kildare manager

The Dromid Pearses man has been linked with a return to the Kerry job.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 6 Sep 2021, 10:16 AM
1 hour ago 3,983 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5541617
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

JACK O’CONNOR HAS stepped down as Kildare manager after two seasons in charge.

The Kerry native will not see out the final year of his three-year term, citing “the personal impact of the commute from South Kerry” as the reason for his departure. 

Kildare made steady progress under O’Connor, reaching the Leinster final and achieving promotion to Division 1 this year. 

“After two challenging but very enjoyable years I have decided to step away from managing the Kildare senior football team,” said O’Connor in a statement.

“This was a very difficult decision for me and one that I agonised over during the past few weeks. I have been made feel very welcome during my time in Kildare and I have worked with some great people up here. However, a round journey of over eight hours from St Finans Bay to Newbridge and back takes its toll and I felt this was unsustainable for the coming season.

“I’d like to thank the Kildare County Board for putting faith in me two years ago. As a management we worked incredibly hard since then to improve the standards in Kildare.

“The first year was about overhauling the panel and introducing a lot of good young players and this year was about building on that and making tangible progress. Getting promoted to Division 1 was crucial for the future development of this team as was reaching a Leinster final and giving the young players a taste of the big day. I hope that the management can build on this and make further strides in the years ahead.”

Kildare county board chairman Mick Gorman added: “We hold Jack in the highest esteem and the impact of his experience, influence and commitment as a manager will leave a lasting impression.

“We wish Jack the very best of luck in his future endeavours. He will always be welcome here in Kildare.”

The news comes despite local media reports at the end of August indicating O’Connor had decided to remain in charge for 2022.

The three-time All-Ireland winning boss has been linked with a return to the Kerry job for a third stint following the county’s semi-final exit to Tyrone. Kingdom boss Peter Keane has completed his initial three-year term and his future is unclear at this stage.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Last Monday, O’Connor admitted on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football podcast that the Kerry role remained an attractive position.

“Of course, there is an allure there. Who doesn’t want to coach Man United? There is that allure because of the tradition.”

Former Wicklow manager Davy Burke, who led Kildare U20s to All-Ireland success in 2018, is likely be the leading candidate to replace O’Connor.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie