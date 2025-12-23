'We're looking at making Thomond Park special for us' - Jack O'Donoghue promises hot reception

JCK O’DONOGHUE SAYS the rivalry with Leinster is as strong as ever, not least after Munster plundered a couple of victories over them in Dublin.

And while Leinster have won 36 of their 53 league meetings — there has yet to be a draw between them in the professional era —O’Donoghue said there is never much between the old rivals even if one is enjoying a period of dominance.

The 31-year-old, who has chalked up 228 appearances since his debut in 2014, has had more than a decade of festive clashes with Leinster and is able to deal with the twin demands of Christmas and a big derby game.

“I still think the rivalry is definitely there. I don’t think it ever went away,” said the Waterford native whose province is seeking their first win over Leinster at Thomond Park since 2018 and a first double over them in eleven seasons.

“Unfortunately, we probably came out the wrong side of a couple of results. But we have beaten them. We went up to the Aviva and beat them in the URC semi-final and we went to Croke Park just there recently and we came out victorious.

“But I think what we are probably looking at is Thomond Park. Them coming down to us, it being a home game for us. Although it’s a massive derby, we’re looking at making Thomond Park special for us.

“That’s building on last week. We’re under no illusions. We have a massive test ahead of us this weekend.”

O’Donoghue said the 31-14 October win over Leinster is a boost but at the same time will have little impact on this clash when they will bid for their 18th league win over their biggest rivals.

“I think it gives us belief. They’re probably not going to give us much credit for it. Speaking after that, they probably said it didn’t really perform and that we kind of shocked them. But we played some great rugby and that’s the confidence and belief that will be taken into this weekend.

“Just because we beat them once doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to beat them again. We’re going to have to be on our A-game because they’re going to be coming down all guns blazing and I think we’ll relish the challenge and we’re really going to enjoy the occasion. For us, it’s about putting in a performance for 80 minutes, doing the hard graft and hopefully coming out the right side of it,” he added.