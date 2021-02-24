BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 24 February 2021
Advertisement

Offaly native Jack Regan handed Super Rugby debut against Crusaders

The second-row is the son of former Offaly hurler Daithí Regan.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 24 Feb 2021, 10:58 AM
1 hour ago 2,803 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5363670
Former Ulster lock Jack Regan is set to make his Super Rugby debut.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Former Ulster lock Jack Regan is set to make his Super Rugby debut.
Former Ulster lock Jack Regan is set to make his Super Rugby debut.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

BIRR NATIVE JACK Regan is set to make his Super Rugby debut for the Highlanders after being named in the starting team for Friday’s game against the Crusaders.

Regan, who represented Ireland at U20 level, only made the move to New Zealand last year having been let go by Ulster. He had previously come through the Leinster sub-Academy, and suffered a long-term back injury during his time with Ulster.

The 23-year-old is the son of Daithí Regan, part of Offaly’s All-Ireland hurling championship winning team of 1994.

After making the move to New Zealand, the second-row made a strong impression for Otago in the Mitre 10 cup and was rewarded with a training contract with the Highlanders.

And the Dunedin-based club have clearly liked what they have seen across their pre-season games, handing Regan his full debut in Friday’s Super Rugby Aotearoa round one clash with the Crusaders, who won the championship last season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Highlanders are captained by All Black scrum-half Aaron Smith, one of a handful of New Zealand internationals in the squad.

Regan and the Highlanders will be facing a formidable Crusaders selection, which includes a second-row pairing of Scott Barrett and Sam Whitelock.  

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie