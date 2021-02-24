Offaly native Jack Regan handed Super Rugby debut against Crusaders

Former Ulster lock Jack Regan is set to make his Super Rugby debut.

BIRR NATIVE JACK Regan is set to make his Super Rugby debut for the Highlanders after being named in the starting team for Friday’s game against the Crusaders.

Regan, who represented Ireland at U20 level, only made the move to New Zealand last year having been let go by Ulster. He had previously come through the Leinster sub-Academy, and suffered a long-term back injury during his time with Ulster.

The 23-year-old is the son of Daithí Regan, part of Offaly’s All-Ireland hurling championship winning team of 1994.

After making the move to New Zealand, the second-row made a strong impression for Otago in the Mitre 10 cup and was rewarded with a training contract with the Highlanders.

And the Dunedin-based club have clearly liked what they have seen across their pre-season games, handing Regan his full debut in Friday’s Super Rugby Aotearoa round one clash with the Crusaders, who won the championship last season.

The Highlanders are captained by All Black scrum-half Aaron Smith, one of a handful of New Zealand internationals in the squad.

Regan and the Highlanders will be facing a formidable Crusaders selection, which includes a second-row pairing of Scott Barrett and Sam Whitelock.