Hibs swipe ex-Ireland U21 midfielder from Scottish Premiership rivals

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP CLUB Hibernian have signed Irish midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Doyle-Hayes, who was also a target for Dundee United, joins the Edinburgh club as a free agent after rejecting the offer of a contract extension from St Mirren.

“After speaking to the manager, I was delighted to get this opportunity,” the Cavan native said of his move to Hibs, where former Sunderland boss Jack Ross is currently at the helm.

“I saw the club last season and played against them, and the players they have should be competing for medals all the time. The expectation of the club is to be challenging for them and I think that’s really good.”

After being released last summer by Aston Villa – for whom he made three EFL Cup appearances – Doyle-Hayes joined Jim Goodwin’s St Mirren.

The 22-year-old helped the club achieve their best season in 32 years as they finished seventh in the Scottish top-flight and reached the semi-finals of both major cup competitions.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international now links up with a Hibs side who’ll compete in next season’s Europa Conference League, having finished third in the Scottish Premiership.

“I enjoy both sides of the game,” he added. “I enjoy digging in and defending and helping the back four, but I also like chipping in with a few assists and maybe a couple of goals if I am lucky.”