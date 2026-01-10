'I feel like I have a lot to give to Ulster and to professional rugby'

THIS HAS BEEN an unusual season for Jake Flannery.

He has managed to play a part in every Ulster game in what has been an injury-ravaged time since switching from Munster in 2022.

“This is probably the first year in a few years that I’ve got an injury-free run, and I’ve been really enjoying it,” Flannery said.

The 26-year-old, who hails from Bansha in county Tipperary, elaborated on the benefits of such consistency.

Advertisement

“You just get game-feel and comfortable in the spot. You’re not chasing stuff; you’re just playing your game naturally.

“Playing every week and being involved in some big wins, it kind of makes the hard days when you’re injured worth it.”

On Sunday, in the Challenge Cup clash with the Cheetahs in Amsterdam, Flannery will be making his second start for Richie Murphy’s side after becoming a regular on the province’s bench this season from where he made a favourable impression in last week’s URC win over Munster when running in a try against his former team.

“When you’re injured for a long period of time,” states Flannery, who has also been covering other backline positions this season, “you can sometimes lose sight of, ‘why am I pushing for this?’

“To finally (now) get some kind of payback from it is just really nice.”

“I did my PCL (Posterior Cruciate Ligament) in my knee,” the former Rockwell College pupil says of what mostly kept him out of last season, “which was significant enough.

“I was in a brace for three months, got back within about six or seven months, but for pre-season which was the key, so I could build into this season. It’s been difficult at times,” the former Ireland U20s player said.

“But I suppose it’s just part of the career, isn’t it? Being patient, trying to take every opportunity you get. I suppose I have that string to my bow that I can cover 15 and 12 if needed, which is a positive, but I definitely want to be playing 10 as much as possible.

“I feel like I have a lot to give to Ulster and to professional rugby and not having been able to do that (due to the injuries) there’s just a hunger there.

“I’m just keen to give as much as I can and give the best of myself and make the most of the career that I have in front of me.”