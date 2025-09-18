Gordon added to Australia 34-man squad for crucial All Blacks Tests

WALLABIES SCRUM-HALF Jake Gordon has recovered from injury and has been added to an extended 34-man Australia squad for the Bledisloe Cup Tests against New Zealand which will round off this year’s Rugby Championship.

Gordon trained with the Wallabies last week and is the only new name in the squad for the Rugby Championship leaders.

Australia are a bonus point ahead of South Africa and New Zealand in the southern hemisphere championship standings, with Argentina a point further back in a title race that is wide open with two rounds to play.

Lock Nick Frost (tight back) and centre Len Ikitau (knee laceration) remain in the squad despite missing the 28-26 Rugby Championship defeat against Argentina last week in Sydney.

James Slipper is in line to become the first Australian to play 150 Tests if he takes the field against the All Blacks at Eden Park, Auckland, on 27 September.

The squad includes veteran fly-half James O’Connor, who jetted off to England on Monday to join his new club Leicester and will now fly directly to New Zealand to join up with his teammates in Auckland.

Australia are looking to lift the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2002 and will face a New Zealand side smarting from a record 43-10 defeat to South Africa in Wellington last week.

“After an intense period, from the British and Irish Lions series, playing in South Africa and here in Australia against Los Pumas, it’s been ideal for players to take a breath before heading to Auckland,” said Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt.

“We know that the championship has been incredibly competitive and that we will need to be better than we were last time out to have any chance against a fired-up All Blacks side.”

New Zealand have an outstanding record at Eden Park where they are unbeaten in 51 matches dating back to 1994.

Australia will host the second Bledisloe Cup Test against New Zealand during the final Rugby Championship weekend, in Perth on 4 October.

South Africa will play Argentina in Durban on 27 September 27 and at Twickenham on 4 October.

Australia squad:

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Harry Potter, Hamish Stewart, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole

