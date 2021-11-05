Ireland U21 international rewarded with Crystal Palace contract extension

CRYSTAL PALACE HAVE handed a new contract to Irish centre-back Jake O’Brien.

The deal, the terms of which haven’t been disclosed, will extend O’Brien’s stay at the Premier League club as he aims to make a first-team breakthrough under Patrick Vieira.

“I’m happy to get it over the line, especially with the direction the club’s moving,” the 20-year-old Youghal native said.

“They’ve everything here from the gyms to the dressing rooms. The pitches are all like carpets; there’s everything you can get to move forward.”

O’Brien joined Palace back in February after impressing while playing for Cork City in the League of Ireland Premier Division last year.

An Ireland U21 international, he hasn’t missed a minute of the four games played so far by Jim Crawford’s side in the European Championship qualifying campaign.

O’Brien has regularly captained Palace at U23 level. Fellow youngster Jadan Raymond has also been rewarded with a new contract by the South London outfit.

“Jake and Jadan are hard-working lads who are key players for their teams,” Gary Issott, Crystal Palace’s academy director, said today.

“They both have natural talent and the right work ethic – the next step for them will come because of the latter. They need to use their success so far and this achievement to kick on with the right mentality.”