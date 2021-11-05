Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 5 November 2021
Advertisement

Ireland U21 international rewarded with Crystal Palace contract extension

Jake O’Brien has earned a new deal with the Premier League club.

By Paul Dollery Friday 5 Nov 2021, 12:37 PM
46 minutes ago 1,132 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5593087
Jake O'Brien on Ireland U21 duty.
Image: Filip Filipovic/INPHO
Jake O'Brien on Ireland U21 duty.
Jake O'Brien on Ireland U21 duty.
Image: Filip Filipovic/INPHO

CRYSTAL PALACE HAVE handed a new contract to Irish centre-back Jake O’Brien.

The deal, the terms of which haven’t been disclosed, will extend O’Brien’s stay at the Premier League club as he aims to make a first-team breakthrough under Patrick Vieira. 

“I’m happy to get it over the line, especially with the direction the club’s moving,” the 20-year-old Youghal native said.

“They’ve everything here from the gyms to the dressing rooms. The pitches are all like carpets; there’s everything you can get to move forward.”

O’Brien joined Palace back in February after impressing while playing for Cork City in the League of Ireland Premier Division last year.

An Ireland U21 international, he hasn’t missed a minute of the four games played so far by Jim Crawford’s side in the European Championship qualifying campaign.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

O’Brien has regularly captained Palace at U23 level. Fellow youngster Jadan Raymond has also been rewarded with a new contract by the South London outfit.

“Jake and Jadan are hard-working lads who are key players for their teams,” Gary Issott, Crystal Palace’s academy director, said today.

“They both have natural talent and the right work ethic – the next step for them will come because of the latter. They need to use their success so far and this achievement to kick on with the right mentality.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie