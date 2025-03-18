'I’ve always wanted to play for Ireland growing up... It's a proud one for myself and my family'

IF HE plays against Bulgaria over the next week, James Abankwah will tick another major achievement off his bucket list.

The 21-year-old has already played in Serie A, the Championship and League One, not to mention becoming the youngest-ever player to appear in and win an FAI Cup Final at 17 years old during his time with St Patrick’s Athletic.

He has also represented Ireland at U16, U18, U19 and U21, and senior game time looks imminent.

“It feels good. It’s a proud one for myself and my family,” Abankwah says of his first call-up.

Born in Waterford to Ghanaian parents, he explains representing anyone other than Ireland was never a consideration.

“I’ve always wanted to play for Ireland growing up. I’ve played right through from U16 and that’s where my head was at.”

Monday’s press conference was unfortunately timed in a sense, as it came after Abankwah got sent off at the weekend.

Overall though, the youngster has impressed at Watford.

Advertisement

The defender has made 12 appearances for the club 10th in the Championship.

“I know James got his red card but I think that would be a perfect example of a younger player getting used to the Championship as well,” says assistant boss John O’Shea. “He’s had massive highs and a couple of little dips as well. But the performance level that he has been able to reach so quickly has been great to see, he’s probably been the star performer towards the end of the [Ireland] U21 campaign as well. He’s on very much an upward trajectory.”

In the first half of the season before moving to the English club on loan, Abankwah played eight times for Udinese (six appearances in Serie A and two in the Coppa Italia). He also featured for them twice in the 2022-23 campaign.

In January, the Cherry Orchard graduate signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with his parent club, suggesting his long-term future lies in Italy.

“In terms of the differences, playing in the Championship is a lot more hectic and physical as well,” he says. “The game speed’s a lot quicker so it takes a bit to get used to that.

“I think I adjusted quite well to the Championship, I just need to keep going.

“In Serie A, it’s a lot more tactical. Being there for the years I’ve been there, it’s helped me improve playing on the ball and playing out from the back. I just love having the ball at my feet as well.”

Abankwah received his first call-up via email, along with Watford teammate and fellow new face, Rocco Vata, and admits he assumed he would be back with the U21s this month.

It was a proud moment for his father, who is the reverend minister, and the rest of the family.

“They couldn’t stop smiling. We’re a Christian family so we prayed about it too and gave a lot of thanks to God.”

And while Abankwah’s success seems meteoric, there have been occasional setbacks.

He gradually adapted to life at Udinese, initially playing with the U19s.

Wanting first-team football, he opted to join Charlton Athletic on loan.

In contrast to his current stint, that move did not work out as Abankwah was afforded only two League One appearances.

“I don’t know what the difference is,” he says. “When I went into Charlton, I did the same thing as Watford by training and working hard.

“That was probably the toughest moment of my football career, not playing or going as planned. I thought I bounced back from it quite well. I went back to Udinese, played some U19 games and went into pre-season well.

“I spoke to my family, agent and close people around me. They’d come over to be with me to ensure I was alright.”

While international football is another new challenge for Abankwah, he is well used to competing against top players.

Asked to name his toughest opponent in Serie A, he responds: “This season, it’s hard to think off the top of my head. Previously it would have been when I played against [current Liverpool and ex-Juventus player] Federico Chiesa. That was my first start for the club.”