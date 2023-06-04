James Abankwah makes first Serie A start in final game of the season

IRISH TEENAGER JAMES Abankwah made his first Serie A start on Sunday in Udinese’s 1-0 defeat to Juventus.

The 19-year-old joined the Italian club last year from St Pat’s in a deal that runs until 2026.

Abankwah has been a regular in the first-team squad, and made his league debut with a brief cameo off the bench against Bologna in April, but his playing time in his first season in Italian football has been largely restricted to youth team appearances.

He started Sunday’s game alongside Axel Guessand and Nehuen Perez in the heart of the Udinese defence, but picked up an injury in the second half and was replaced by Nicolo Cocetta after 59 minutes.

Federico Chiesa scored the game’s only goal on 68 minutes, giving Juventus a 1-0 win.

Meanwhile, on the final day of the La Liga season, Matt Doherty was once again an unused sub for Atletico Madrid.

Doherty has made just two brief substitute appearances in the league, totalling 16 minutes, since his deadline day release by Tottenham and move to Madrid.

Angel Correa scored twice for Atletico at Villareal, but Jorge Pascual’s 92nd-minute equaliser rescued a 2-2 draw for the hosts.