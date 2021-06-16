James Hume gets first Ireland call-up to replace injured Garry Ringrose

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has added another uncapped player to his squad for next month’s games against Japan and USA.

Owing to an injury to Leinster’s Garry Ringrose, there’s a first call-up for James Hume of Ulster.

The inclusion of the 22-year-old centre brings to 12 the number of players in Farrell’s squad who could make their senior international debuts.

Hume, who signed his first senior contract with Ulster in February 2019, impressed this season while starting 19 games for the northern province.

Ringrose, meanwhile, misses out on the Tests against Japan (3 July) and USA (10 July) at the Aviva Stadium due to a shoulder issue that requires a procedure.