BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 12 November 2020
Advertisement

James McCarthy withdraws from Irish squad ahead of England clash

The midfielder has left camp for family reasons.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 2:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,348 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5264321
James McCarthy training with Ireland at Wembley yesterday evening.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
James McCarthy training with Ireland at Wembley yesterday evening.
James McCarthy training with Ireland at Wembley yesterday evening.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

JAMES MCCARTHY HAS withdrawn from the Irish squad ahead of tonight’s friendly with England [RTE Two; KO 8pm] for family reasons. 

McCarthy left the Irish camp this morning and so won’t be available tonight. No definitive decision has been taken on his availability for the Nations League games with Wales (Sunday) and Bulgaria (Wednesday).

Stephen Kenny is already without Callum Robinson, Aaron Connolly, and Enda Stevens for tonight’s game: Robinson has tested positive for Covid-19, while Connolly and Stevens are ruled out through injury. 

Sean Maguire has been called up as a late replacement, with Jack Byrne and Ryan Manning set to link up with the squad ahead of Sunday’s game in Cardiff. 

Republic of Ireland Squad vs England

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Attackers: James McClean (Stoke City), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sean Maguire (Preston North End).

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie