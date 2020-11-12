James McCarthy withdraws from Irish squad ahead of England clash

JAMES MCCARTHY HAS withdrawn from the Irish squad ahead of tonight’s friendly with England [RTE Two; KO 8pm] for family reasons.

McCarthy left the Irish camp this morning and so won’t be available tonight. No definitive decision has been taken on his availability for the Nations League games with Wales (Sunday) and Bulgaria (Wednesday).

Stephen Kenny is already without Callum Robinson, Aaron Connolly, and Enda Stevens for tonight’s game: Robinson has tested positive for Covid-19, while Connolly and Stevens are ruled out through injury.

Sean Maguire has been called up as a late replacement, with Jack Byrne and Ryan Manning set to link up with the squad ahead of Sunday’s game in Cardiff.

Republic of Ireland Squad vs England

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Attackers: James McClean (Stoke City), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sean Maguire (Preston North End).