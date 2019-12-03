James McCarthy features as 10-man Crystal Palace move up to fifth with win

Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic (right) celebrates with team-mate Jeffrey Schlupp after the final whistle.

Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic (right) celebrates with team-mate Jeffrey Schlupp after the final whistle.

JAMES MCCARTHY CAME off the bench to help 10-man Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth 1-0 in the Premier League tonight.

The Irish international has made 10 Premier League appearances since signing for Palace from Everton in the summer, though just two of those games have been starts.

McCarthy, who was playing for the first time in just under a month, has been restricted by a series of injury problems in recent years, and consequently has not played with the Boys in Green since featuring against Moldova in October 2016.

The 29-year-old played a considerable role this evening, however.

A red card for Mamadou Sakho after 19 minutes meant Palace had to play the majority of the game with 10 men.

They consequently made a change at half-time, with McCarthy replacing Andros Townsend.

This more defensive approach paid off for Roy Hodgson’s side, as Jeffrey Schlupp scored the winning goal on 76 minutes.

The win moves the Eagles above Tottenham and up to fifth in the table.

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!