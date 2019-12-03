This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
James McCarthy features as 10-man Crystal Palace move up to fifth with win

The 29-year-old Irish international was introduced at half-time, as his side secured a hard-fought victory over Bournemouth.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 9:47 PM
48 minutes ago 2,443 Views 1 Comment
Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic (right) celebrates with team-mate Jeffrey Schlupp after the final whistle.
Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic (right) celebrates with team-mate Jeffrey Schlupp after the final whistle.
JAMES MCCARTHY CAME off the bench to help 10-man Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth 1-0 in the Premier League tonight.

The Irish international has made 10 Premier League appearances since signing for Palace from Everton in the summer, though just two of those games have been starts.

McCarthy, who was playing for the first time in just under a month, has been restricted by a series of injury problems in recent years, and consequently has not played with the Boys in Green since featuring against Moldova in October 2016. 

The 29-year-old played a considerable role this evening, however.

A red card for Mamadou Sakho after 19 minutes meant Palace had to play the majority of the game with 10 men.

They consequently made a change at half-time, with McCarthy replacing Andros Townsend.

This more defensive approach paid off for Roy Hodgson’s side, as Jeffrey Schlupp scored the winning goal on 76 minutes.

The win moves the Eagles above Tottenham and up to fifth in the table.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
