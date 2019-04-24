This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 24 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U20 winger drops out of Munster academy to return to Wales

James McCarthy had joined the southern province in 2017.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 5:23 PM
31 minutes ago 2,803 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4604785

MUNSTER WINGER JAMES McCarthy has dropped out of the province’s academy to return home to Wales after just two seasons in Ireland. 

The 20-year-old, who has made five appearances for Noel McNamara’s Ireland U20s, came through the IRFU’s Exiles pathway and joined the Munster academy in 2017. 

James McCarthy McCarthy had trained with the Munster senior team this season. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

McCarthy had been part of the Dragons academy and represented Wales at underage level before being recruited by the IRFU, but has found it difficult to settle away from family and friends in Limerick.

The Welsh-born back, who is Irish-qualified through his father, scored three tries for Ireland during last season’s Six Nations, including a brace in a man-of-the-match performance against Italy, and was part of the Grand Slam-winning squad earlier this year.

Tall and lean, McCarthy’s pace, quick feet and finishing ability marked him out as an exciting prospect and having trained with Johann van Graan’s senior squad in recent times, was included in Munster’s ‘A’ panel for the Cara Cup trip to America.

While McCarthy will now return to the country of his birth, The42 understands he will still be in contention for selection for Ireland’s U20 World Championship campaign in Argentina this June. 

McCarthy’s departure means Munster have now lost two of their second-year academy players ahead of next season, after South African outside centre Matt More moved home last month.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie