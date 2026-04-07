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James McClean hits out at 'awful' League of Ireland pitches
JAMES McCLEAN HAS criticised the ‘awful’ playing surfaces in the League of Ireland.
The Derry City player took to Instagram to vent his frustrations with playing conditions in the league, calling for more funding.
McClean rejoined Derry from Championship side Wrexham in January.
The 33-year-old, who has represented Ireland 103 times, came off the bench in the 72nd minute as Derry drew 0-0 away at Sligo on Monday.
“The lack of funding the league gets is evident week in week out on how awful all the playing surfaces are,” McClean wrote.
“As a league we are so far behind it’s insane and sad really.
“PS result today was poor also.
“Better investment = better pitches, better facilities; better academies (some clubs don’t even have academies), better stronger league.
“Ultimately having all the above therefore can only give the national team also a much better chance of succeeding.”
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James McClean League of Ireland not impressed Soccer Derry City