Recently departed Ballyhale boss joins Cork champions as coach

JAMES O’CONNOR HAS joined the Midleton set-up as coach for the 2022 season.

The Waterford native brought Ballyhale Shamrocks to the All-Ireland club decider where they lost in heartbreaking fashion to Ballygunner in Croke Park. He led them to two Kilkenny titles and a Leinster crown during his two-year spell with the Kilkenny kingpins.

O’Connor stepped down as Ballyhale boss following that defeat and will form part of manager Steve Kane’s backroom team with Midleton. The Lismore clubman previously enjoyed success as manager of Carrigtwohill and Fr. O’Neills in the Rebel County.

He’ll effectively replace former Cork captain Ben O’Connor, who departed as coach following Midleton’s Munster semi-final loss to Kilmallock.

The Cork SHC champions have appointed Kane as their new manager, with outgoing boss Ger Fitzgerald retained in a selector role. Fellow selectors Terence McCarthy and Criostóir O Cathasaigh complete the backroom team.

