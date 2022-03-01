Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 1 March 2022
Advertisement

Recently departed Ballyhale boss joins Cork champions as coach

James O’Connor will link up with new Midleton boss Steve Kane.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 1 Mar 2022, 1:23 PM
10 minutes ago 415 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5697600
Former Ballyhale Shamrocks manager James O’Connor.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Former Ballyhale Shamrocks manager James O’Connor.
Former Ballyhale Shamrocks manager James O’Connor.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JAMES O’CONNOR HAS joined the Midleton set-up as coach for the 2022 season. 

The Waterford native brought Ballyhale Shamrocks to the All-Ireland club decider where they lost in heartbreaking fashion to Ballygunner in Croke Park. He led them to two Kilkenny titles and a Leinster crown during his two-year spell with the Kilkenny kingpins. 

O’Connor stepped down as Ballyhale boss following that defeat and will form part of manager Steve Kane’s backroom team with Midleton. The Lismore clubman previously enjoyed success as manager of Carrigtwohill and Fr. O’Neills in the Rebel County.

He’ll effectively replace former Cork captain Ben O’Connor, who departed as coach following Midleton’s Munster semi-final loss to Kilmallock.

The Cork SHC champions have appointed Kane as their new manager, with outgoing boss Ger Fitzgerald retained in a selector role. Fellow selectors Terence McCarthy and Criostóir O Cathasaigh complete the backroom team.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie