'These are the weeks that you live for in Leinster' - Ryan back in blue

THERE WERE SURELY a few actual hangovers for Leinster’s group of Ireland internationals last weekend but there are no signs of any metaphorical Grand Slam hangovers so far this week.

Returning to provincial duty after a big international campaign must be tricky at times. You could forgive some of the Irish stars for feeling a bit of a comedown after the highs of wearing the green jersey.

But Leinster’s big contingent of Grand Slam winners have the perfect occasion to focus their minds this week – a Champions Cup knock-out clash against Ulster at a packed-out Aviva Stadium.

Second row James Ryan is among those who will be back in blue for the first time in a long time and he’s delighted to have such a huge game ahead on Saturday evening.

“The mindset is just excitement,” said Ryan earlier this week.

“The Aviva is nearly sold out at this point. 52,000 supporters with probably about 90% Leinster fans. These are the weeks that you put all the work in for here.

“These are the weeks that you live for in Leinster, so loads of excitement and loads of energy, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Ryan did enjoy the Grand Slam celebrations. He’s a serious professional but the 26-year-old knows that those kind of highs need to be marked in style.

It was his second Grand Slam and he appreciated it far more than was the case as a 21-year-old in 2018. Back then, he remembers wondering what team-mate Rob Kearney was on about when he told Ryan to soak every moment in. Ryan thought his Ireland career was always going to be like that.

“I did enjoy it more than I did in 2018 because I was just naive,” said Ryan.

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Ryan at Leinster training. Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

“It was, ‘What’s this lad talking about, this old eejit?’ So yeah I did enjoy it more this time because we’ve had days that have been a lot tougher and days that didn’t go our way.

“I understand now how hard it is to get to that point and how much effort it takes to get you there. I don’t think I had the same understanding or appreciation as a 21-year-old.”

The Saturday night after Ireland’s win against England was glorious, then the Sunday was spent with all their families. Monday “was more of a lads’ thing,” explained Ryan.

“It’s always nice after the end of a campaign, whether it’s summer tour, November or the Six Nations, because a lot of work has gone in, to that point.

“So, that kind of release and being able to enjoy yourself for a couple of days always feels very rewarding.”

By Wednesday of last week, Ryan and co. were back in Leinster getting up to speed with the province’s systems again and re-familiarising themselves with all the plays and calls, which are obviously different from Ireland’s.

Ryan speaks highly of the threat Ulster will pose this weekend. He clearly remembers how tough a game the 2019 Champions Cup quarter-final against their northern rivals was. Leinster squeezed past them on a 21-18 scoreline in Dublin that time.

So this is an ideal game for him to return to Leinster colours.

“I think it’s easy this week,” he said with regards to getting to the right mental pitch so soon after the Slam. “I think if you’re not motivated by this week then you’re probably in the wrong room.

“It’s a big game and that comes with risks as well. That’s why it was good that we came in last week.

“It’s making sure that we just match up that energy and that excitement with a real clarity and understanding in the early part of the week, and then we can build that excitement toward the end of the week.”

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO James Ryan and Johnny Sexton. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Ryan is confident that out-half Ross Byrne will step up seamlessly in the number 10 shirt this weekend, but there is disappointment for Johnny Sexton.

The Leinster captain may have already played his last game for the province after undergoing groin surgery this week. Sexton is unlikely to feature again this season, so doing it for him adds another layer of motivation for Leinster.

“It’s a big motivation and I was obviously gutted that he is ruled out – I’m not sure if it’s the entire season now, I’m sure he’ll try and come back as soon as he can,” said Ryan. “It’s a huge motivation.

“To be honest, this week is more about getting our performance right and not worrying too much about it. And that’s what he would want as well.

“But hopefully if we go well, that will become more and more of a driver for us because I think Leinster have had many great players over the last 10, 15, 20 years, players that I grew up watching but I think he’s at the very top of the list.

“I think he’s the best ever. It’s another little driver for us, there is plenty there, but he has to come in it some way.”