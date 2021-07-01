Farrell: ‘I know Warren really rates James Ryan but the injury was a setback’

THE FIRST ORDER of business was the captaincy issue. No, not that one. We’re referring to the decision by Andy Farrell to make James Ryan Ireland captain for Saturday’s Test against Japan.

A couple of days ago it seemed as though Ryan’s season was over, an abductor muscle seemingly the reason why he was not called up to replace Alun Wyn Jones for the Lions tour.

When asked earlier today if Warren Gatland had been in touch with him to see if Ryan was available to fly to South Africa, Farrell explained that himself and “Warren have communicated quite a lot”.

More to the point, Gatland, according to Farrell, “really rates James”.

And yet he hasn’t picked him.

“The injury towards the end of last week was a little bit of a setback,” said Farrell, “and we didn’t quite know where he was up to with that and then the medics took over.

“I think James in the last day or so in particular has surprised everyone with the speed of his recovery.”

So, would Ryan have been picked ahead of Adam Beard had he been fully fit? “I don’t know whether that would have been the case or not,” said Farrell, “but there’s obviously conversations (regarding Ryan’s injury status) that have to happen before decisions like that are made.”

Instead of being in South Africa, Ryan is in south Dublin, set to captain Ireland for the third time in his career (against Japan, on Saturday), an experience that is doubling up as an extended job interview for when Johnny Sexton retires.

“Captaining Ireland is something that James is unbelievably passionate about, he’s had two goes at it and he’s learned from both experiences,” said Farrell.

“We’ve seen him lead the side very well over the last 10 days so we’re delighted that he’s able to join us. And hopefully that will stand to us down the years as well as far as the captaincy position is concerned.”

The alternative, of course, is Conor Murray, who somehow has landed the captaincy gig with the Lions even though he has never taken on the role with Ireland. Still, “there’s no better man,” according to Farrell.

“You can see within the dynamics of the Jersey camp of how Conor would be at the forefront just because of his personality.

“He attracts people around him, not because he’s loud and boisterous, just because he’s a good bloke and the experience that he’s got from the last few tours and the experience of the ups and downs that he’s had throughout his career will stand him in great stead.”

Over the last three years there have been more downs than ups, a serious neck injury removing him from selection consideration in November 2018 when the All Blacks came to Dublin before questions about his form first surfaced in 2019 and then became deafening a year later.

“He’s been questioned quite a bit over the last couple of years regarding form etc. Everyone was talking about whether he would get selected for Ireland; Craig Casey was pushing him at Munster; but Conor is class and always rises to the top. That’s what happens in an illustrious career, that is why top players always come up trumps,” said Farrell.

“Conor just absorbs brings the best out of him and all of a sudden now he’s the main man for the Lions, and that just shows the calibre of the guy.”