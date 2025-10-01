Wallabies' most-capped player James Slipper announces retirement

AUSTRALIA’S MOST CAPPED player James Slipper announced his international retirement on Wednesday, with the Wallabies’ Test against the All Blacks this weekend to be his last.

The 36-year-old became just the third man to play 150 Tests during the 33-24 loss to New Zealand on Saturday, joining Alun Wyn Jones of Wales and New Zealand’s Sam Whitelock.

He will bow out as the most capped Test prop of all-time, 14 clear of Ireland’s Cian Healy.

“Representing the Wallabies has been the single proudest achievement of my rugby career and a privilege I have never taken for granted,” said Slipper, who captained Australia 15 times.

Advertisement

“As a young kid on the Gold Coast playing backyard footy with my brothers, it was a dream to pull on the gold jersey, and to be able to say I’ve lived my dream for what’s coming on 16 years is more than I could ever have asked for.”

Slipper, who made his debut off the bench against England in Perth in 2010, is one of only three Australians, along with George Gregan and Adam Ahsley-Cooper, to play at four World Cups.

He has made more World Cup match appearances (21) than any other Wallaby, but the lure of a home tournament in 2027 was a bridge too far.

“It feels like the right time for me to step away from Test rugby,” he said.

“There’s a number of good young props coming through who will need time in the saddle leading into what’s going to be an unbelievable experience of a home Rugby World Cup in 2027.”

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt said Slipper was first and foremost “a great person”.

“He’s incredibly popular in the group and is the ultimate team man.

“I know how much representing the Wallabies means to him and his record speaks for itself with the number of milestones he has achieved at the highest level of the game.”

Slipper’s 151st and last Test will be at Perth Stadium on Saturday with Australia still in with a slim chance of winning their first Rugby Championship in a decade.

But they must beat New Zealand with a bonus point and hope Argentina soundly defeat South Africa at Twickenham in London.

– © AFP 2025