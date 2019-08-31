This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 31 August, 2019
Irish world-title challenger Tennyson scores sensational KO on Lomachenko undercard

‘Tenny’ took just two rounds to destroy Atif Shafiq in London.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 7:29 PM
52 minutes ago 2,278 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4790913

IRELAND’S JAMES TENNYSON was in devastating form as he registered a statement second-round stoppage of Rotherham’s Atif Shafiq on the undercard of Vasyl Lomachenko’s clash with Luke Campbell at London’s O2 Arena.

Belfast’s ‘Tenny’ moved to 25-3 — with 21 of his wins quick — with a two-round destruction of the Briton, who entered the ring with a record of 21-3(5KOs).

The 26-year-old Tennyson fell short in his maiden world-title tilt against IBF super-featherweight champion Tevin Farmer last October in Boston, but has now scored three consecutive stoppage victories admid his transition up to lightweight.

Tennyson’s brutal dismissal of Shafiq saw him pick up a WBA rankings title in his new division and copper-fastened his status as Irish boxing’s consensus pound-for-pound hardest puncher.

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

