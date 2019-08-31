Irish world-title challenger Tennyson scores sensational KO on Lomachenko undercard

WHAT A KNOCKOUT! 💥 @JamesT931 shows his power by stopping Atif Shafiq in the 2nd round



IRELAND’S JAMES TENNYSON was in devastating form as he registered a statement second-round stoppage of Rotherham’s Atif Shafiq on the undercard of Vasyl Lomachenko’s clash with Luke Campbell at London’s O2 Arena.

Belfast’s ‘Tenny’ moved to 25-3 — with 21 of his wins quick — with a two-round destruction of the Briton, who entered the ring with a record of 21-3(5KOs).

The 26-year-old Tennyson fell short in his maiden world-title tilt against IBF super-featherweight champion Tevin Farmer last October in Boston, but has now scored three consecutive stoppage victories admid his transition up to lightweight.

Tennyson’s brutal dismissal of Shafiq saw him pick up a WBA rankings title in his new division and copper-fastened his status as Irish boxing’s consensus pound-for-pound hardest puncher.