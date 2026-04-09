'It has been a hell of a journey': Andy Robertson to leave Liverpool at end of the season

ANDY ROBERTSON WILL leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League champions have announced.

The Scotland captain has spent nine seasons with the Reds, making 373 appearances and winning two Premier League titles, a Champions League, the FA Cup, two League Cups as well as the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield.

However, the 32-year-old has been limited to just 15 starts this season following the arrival of Milos Kerkez, and will leave when his contract expires in the summer.

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Speaking on the club’s website, Robertson said: “It’s never easy leaving a club like Liverpool, it has been a huge part of mine and my family’s life for the last nine years. But for me, players move on, other people move on – the thing that stays the same is the club and obviously the fans.

“I’ve had an amazing nine years here. Look, I think it has been well-documented, especially over the last year or so, I’ve had opportunities to leave and I’ve not taken them because of how difficult it is to leave this club. And I wouldn’t change that for the world.

But I know football moves on, I know teams move on and I think now is the time for me to move on and go wherever my next move is and wherever my career takes me.

“I’ll always look back on amazing memories at this football club, I’ve put my heart and soul into the club for nine years and I’ve not got many regrets. I’ve grown as a man and as a person. This club will always mean the world to me, the fans will mean the world to me. It has been a hell of a journey.”

Glasgow-born Robertson joined Liverpool from Hull in an £8million deal in 2017 and quickly set a marker when he was named man of the match on his debut, a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Although he had to wait to establish himself as first-choice under Jurgen Klopp, he eventually supplanted Alberto Moreno and made the left-back spot his own for the remainder of Klopp’s tenure and beyond, with the medals piling up.

“I’ll let other people say if I’m a Liverpool legend or not – I think you know me well enough that I will never accept that,” Robertson added.

“But from minute one I came into this football club, I wanted to be successful. I wanted to try to bring trophies back to this football club, try to help put us back onto a place where I believe this football club belongs.

“I’m very proud that I’ve been a part of fantastic teams that have been able to do that. The club means everything to me.”