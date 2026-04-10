Willie Mullins-trained Gold Dancer suffers fatal injury in Aintree victory

CONNECTIONS REFLECTED ON a “hollow victory” after Gold Dancer suffered a fatal injury in winning the William Hill Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree.

The 100-30 joint-favourite under Paul Townend, the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old engaged in a thrilling duel with Regent’s Stroll from a long way out in the colours of Gigginstown House Stud.

Gold Dancer saw him off from the second fence from home and while he sprawled on landing after making a bad mistake at the last, he stayed on his feet and kept going to score by four and three-quarter lengths.

However, upon pulling up it was soon clear the winner had suffered a serious injury and while the on-course veterinary team were quick to come to his aid, he could not be saved.

“Unfortunately he broke his back and they put him down,” said Gigginstown’s Eddie O’Leary.

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“Paul said he made one mistake and he felt nothing and he kept going to the line no problem. It was just when he pulled up, unfortunately.

“It was an unbelievable performance, he jumped brilliantly bar one little mistake.

“It’s a hollow victory now, the poor horse didn’t deserve that.”

Regent’s Stroll was a clear second and his trainer Paul Nicholls said: “That was a good run. They both took each other on a little bit, but there’s a lot to look forward to with him.

“He’ll be more the finished article next year, so I’m really chuffed with that.

“He gets three miles, but he just needs his wind tinkered with in the summer as that should mean he finishes stronger.”

His jockey Harry Cobden added: “Hopefully he can keep on improving, pick up some nice handicaps along the way like the Hennessy (Coral Gold Cup) and then potentially maybe run in a King George, I was very pleased with him.”

Salver, the other joint-favourite, stayed on late for third place.

Jamie, assistant to his father, Gary, and brother, Josh, said: “He maybe would have been better off on yesterday’s ground, it has just tightened up a bit overnight.

“With those in front pinging every fence it just meant we couldn’t get into it.

“There’s plenty of nice races to win with him and he might be a Coral Gold Cup type.”