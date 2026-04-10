Cian Prendergast to make 100th Connacht appearance in Challenge Cup quarter-final

CIAN PRENDERGAST WILL captain Connacht in Saturday’s EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final away to Montpellier, in what will be his 100th game for the province.

Stauart Lancaster has made four changes from the team that beat the Sharks last week. Dave Heffernan, Josh Ioane and Shane Jennings miss out through injury and are replaced by Dylan Tierney-Martin, Sean Naughton, and Shayne Bolton who makes his first appearance in over 3 months after recovering from injury.

The final change is in the back row, with Paul Boyle coming in at number 8.

The pack is completed by props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo, Joe Joyce, Darragh Murray, and Shamus Hurley-Langton.

In the backs, Matthew Devine continues at scrum-half, while Bundee Aki and Cathal Forde continue at centre. The back three is completed by winger Chay Mullins and full-back Sam Gilbert.

Finlay Bealham is unavailable due to personal reasons so Jack Aungier is named among the replacements.

Head coach Stuart Lancaster says:

“Knockout European rugby in France is a massive challenge but one we’re really looking forward to. We’ve seen really positive growth within the group these last few months however we now need to take our performance up another level given how well Montpellier are playing.

Cian’s 100th appearance for the club is a huge achievement for him. He leads by his actions on and off the field every day, and inspires everyone around him, so he deserves all the accolades he’ll get on what is a very proud day for him and his family.”

Connacht team:

15. Sam Gilbert (13)

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14. Shayne Bolton (32)

13. Cathal Forde (69)

12. Bundee Aki (162)

11. Chay Mullins (18)

10. Sean Naughton (13)

9. Matthew Devine (29)

1. Billy Bohan (9)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (71)

3. Sam Illo (44)

4. Joe Joyce (52)

5. Darragh Murray (54)

6. Cian Prendergast (99) (C)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton (61)

8. Paul Boyle (132)

16. Matthew Victory (5)

17. Peter Dooley (61)

18. Jack Aungier (97)

19. Josh Murphy (57)

20. Sean O’Brien (28)

21. Ben Murphy (31)

22. Jack Carty (232)

23. John Devine (4)