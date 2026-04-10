Dan Sheehan to captain Leinster in Champions Cup clash vs Sale Sharks

DAN SHEEHAN WILL lead Leo Cullen’s side to play Sale Sharks in Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup quarter-final.

Alex Usanov is due to make his first European start, where he and Tadhg Furlong will scrum down either side of Dan Sheehan.

James Ryan returns from injury to cover the second row alongside Joe McCarthy.

Jack Conan is at 8 with Ryan Baird at blindside flanker and Josh van der Flier at openside.

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Hugo Keenan continues at fullback with Rieko Ioane moving to the wing. Tommy O’Brien on the opposite side.

Jamie Osborne is named at 12 with the returning Garry Ringrose partnering him at centre. Jamison Gibson-Park and Harry Byrne are named as the half-backs.

Leinster team:

15. Hugo Keenan (78)

14. Tommy O’Brien (57)

13. Garry Ringrose (144)

12. Jamie Osborne (69)

11. Rieko Ioane (10)

10. Harry Byrne (86)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (166)

1. Alex Usanov (5)

2. Dan Sheehan (82) CAPTAIN

3. Tadhg Furlong (162)

4. Joe McCarthy (59)

5. James Ryan (104)

6. Ryan Baird (89)

7. Josh van der Flier (168)

8. Jack Conan (173)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher (88)

17. Jerry Cahir (10)

18. Thomas Clarkson (71)

19. Max Deegan (153)

20. Scott Penny (100)

21. Luke McGrath (250)

22. Ciarán Frawley (117)

23. Robbie Henshaw (116)