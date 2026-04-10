More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo
Team news

Dan Sheehan to captain Leinster in Champions Cup clash vs Sale Sharks

Alex Usanov is due to make his first European start.
12.14pm, 10 Apr 2026
11

DAN SHEEHAN WILL lead Leo Cullen’s side to play Sale Sharks in Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup quarter-final.

Alex Usanov is due to make his first European start, where he and Tadhg Furlong will scrum down either side of Dan Sheehan.

James Ryan returns from injury to cover the second row alongside Joe McCarthy.

Jack Conan is at 8 with Ryan Baird at blindside flanker and Josh van der Flier at openside.

Hugo Keenan continues at fullback with Rieko Ioane moving to the wing. Tommy O’Brien on the opposite side.

Jamie Osborne is named at 12 with the returning Garry Ringrose partnering him at centre. Jamison Gibson-Park and Harry Byrne are named as the half-backs.

Leinster team:
15. Hugo Keenan (78)
14. Tommy O’Brien (57)
13. Garry Ringrose (144)
12. Jamie Osborne (69)
11. Rieko Ioane (10)
10. Harry Byrne (86)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park (166)

1. Alex Usanov (5)
2. Dan Sheehan (82) CAPTAIN
3. Tadhg Furlong (162)
4. Joe McCarthy (59)
5. James Ryan (104)
6. Ryan Baird (89)
7. Josh van der Flier (168)
8. Jack Conan (173)

Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher (88)
17. Jerry Cahir (10)
18. Thomas Clarkson (71)
19. Max Deegan (153)
20. Scott Penny (100)
21. Luke McGrath (250)
22. Ciarán Frawley (117)
23. Robbie Henshaw (116)

Author
View 11 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
11 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie