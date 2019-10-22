This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 22 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We made a massive mistake' - Carragher apologises to Evra over Liverpool's Suarez t-shirts

The former Liverpool defender said sorry to the ex-Man United full-back on Monday Night Football over the 2011 incident.

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 10:50 AM
32 minutes ago 1,693 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4861788

soccer-barclays-premier-league-manchester-united-v-liverpool-old-trafford Evra celebrating in front of Suarez at Old Trafford in 2012. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

FORMER LIVERPOOL DEFENDER Jamie Carragher has apologised to Patrice Evra and admitted the club “got it massively wrong” when they wore t-shirts in support of Luis Suarez following a racism incident between the pair in 2011.

Suarez received an eight-game ban after racially abusing the Frenchman in a match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in 2011.

In the return match at Old Trafford, Evra refused to shake the Uruguayan’s hand but after the punishment was handed down by the Football Association, Liverpool wore T-shirts in support of Suarez in the warm-up of their Premier League clash with Wigan.

soccer-barclays-premier-league-wigan-athletic-v-liverpool-dw-stadium Suarez wearing the t-shirt.

“There was no doubt we made a massive mistake,” Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, where Evra was also a guest.

“I’m not saying I wasn’t part of it because as the club we got it wrong and I was vice-captain. I’m not sure who was actually behind it. I think it was the players who were close to Luis in the dressing room who really wanted to support their mate.

Maybe I didn’t have the courage as an individual to say ‘I wasn’t wearing it’. I don’t think everyone at Liverpool thought what we were doing was right.

“Your first reaction is to protect your team-mate. Even when you know they have done something wrong. And that’s wrong.”

soccer-barclays-premier-league-wigan-athletic-v-liverpool-dw-stadium Suarez and the Liverpool players warming up prior to that Wigan game in 2011.

“I’m not condoning what we did. Apologies, we got it massively wrong.” Evra also admitted to feeling shocked when he saw the display from Liverpool’s players.

“When I saw it, I was like this is ridiculous, this is unbelievable. You always have to support your players but this was after the ban,” he added.

“What message do you send to the world? Supporting someone being banned because he used some racist words.”

Source: Sky Sports Football/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie