'We made a massive mistake' - Carragher apologises to Evra over Liverpool's Suarez t-shirts

Evra celebrating in front of Suarez at Old Trafford in 2012. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

FORMER LIVERPOOL DEFENDER Jamie Carragher has apologised to Patrice Evra and admitted the club “got it massively wrong” when they wore t-shirts in support of Luis Suarez following a racism incident between the pair in 2011.

Suarez received an eight-game ban after racially abusing the Frenchman in a match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in 2011.

In the return match at Old Trafford, Evra refused to shake the Uruguayan’s hand but after the punishment was handed down by the Football Association, Liverpool wore T-shirts in support of Suarez in the warm-up of their Premier League clash with Wigan.

Suarez wearing the t-shirt.

“There was no doubt we made a massive mistake,” Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, where Evra was also a guest.

“I’m not saying I wasn’t part of it because as the club we got it wrong and I was vice-captain. I’m not sure who was actually behind it. I think it was the players who were close to Luis in the dressing room who really wanted to support their mate.

Maybe I didn’t have the courage as an individual to say ‘I wasn’t wearing it’. I don’t think everyone at Liverpool thought what we were doing was right.

“Your first reaction is to protect your team-mate. Even when you know they have done something wrong. And that’s wrong.”

Suarez and the Liverpool players warming up prior to that Wigan game in 2011.

“I’m not condoning what we did. Apologies, we got it massively wrong.” Evra also admitted to feeling shocked when he saw the display from Liverpool’s players.

“When I saw it, I was like this is ridiculous, this is unbelievable. You always have to support your players but this was after the ban,” he added.

“What message do you send to the world? Supporting someone being banned because he used some racist words.”

