George set for 100th cap after fearing end of England career with losing captaincy

JAMIE GEORGE FEARED his England career was over after being stripped of the captaincy, but the hooker is set to win his 100th cap in Sunday’s Six Nations clash against Italy.

George succeeded Owen Farrell as England skipper ahead of last year’s Six Nations but was demoted to vice-captain in January as Saracens team-mate Maro Itoje took over.

England cricketer Joe Root found himself in a similar situation in 2022 when the Test captaincy was passed to Ben Stokes.

Advertisement

George, a big cricket fan, followed Root’s example in knuckling down to prove he could still be a key member of the team.

“That hurt, it really did, and the first thing on my mind was ‘is that me (done)?’,” the 34-year-old said on Tuesday.

“Some of the best times of my life have been playing rugby for England. I love playing rugby for England.

“When I was reflecting on it, I took a bit of inspiration from Joe Root. I tried to see other sports where it has happened. Has it worked in any other sports? Has it worked in our sport?

“I look at Joe Root now and the freedom he has and the way he has kicked on and become the best batsman in the world arguably.

“That is hugely inspiring and I see that as the sort of trajectory I aspire to be like, the way he has reacted to it I see it as a huge positive.

“It has freed him up and allowed him to play even better than he already was. That is how I would love it to be and I am feeling a bit of that.”

Recounting the moment England boss Steve Borthwick took away the captaincy over coffee in St Albans, George said: “It wasn’t a two-way conversation, it was very one-way. I don’t think you can plead your case like a break-up.

“I wasn’t expecting it, but at the same time I understood it. I was gutted. I felt like I had a lot more to give but at the same time his decision and who he has picked in Maro is a fantastic decision and what he has done in the last few weeks has been really impressive.”

Revitalised after the captaincy snub, George harbours ambitions of featuring on another British and Irish Lions tour this summer and continuing in an England shirt until at least the 2027 World Cup.

Related Reads Alldritt sits out France training with groin issue ahead of Ireland clash How to handle Ireland: Thierry Henry joins France camp ahead of Six Nations showdown Wales wing Josh Adams ruled out of Scotland clash through injury

“I want to play for England as long as I can; the World Cup is definitely an ambition of mine and I would love to put my name in the hat for another Lions tour,” he said.

“Hopefully my performances over the next couple of weeks will put my name in the conversation.”

– © AFP 2025