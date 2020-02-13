England hooker Jamie George refuses to leave Saracens’ sinking ship

JAMIE GEORGE IS going nowhere. You could say the same about Saracens, who have lost their sponsor, their Premiership status and pretty much whatever goodwill was left for them.

Still, inside the dressing room, loyalty remains. George, the England hooker, confirmed today he will stay with the club as they bid to climb their way out of the Championship.

“I’m committed to the club and it might be an opportunity to rest a little bit more as you don’t really get that at this stage of your career very often,” George said. “It will be different for each individual but I want to stay at the club and be part of the transition going forward. We’ll be challenged this season more than we’ve ever been challenged and probably so again next season. We’ve got to make sure that we fight to keep the club afloat.”

George actually believes a season in the Championship could help his career – as it will keep him fresh.

“There are talks of playing games in South Africa, pretty competitive games and talk of actually playing against South Africa,” George said. “Games like that will be essential, whilst actually playing in the Championship also.”

When asked about the salaries of his team-mates at the club, George insisted that money was not the driving force behind his decision to play for the English and European champions.

“I never even thought what anyone else would be on (money wise),” he said. “Money isn’t a factor for me at all. I grew up going to support the team with my old man and playing for Saracens was everything. And that is still what it is now. “We all came through at the same time and the club just seemed to be evolving. Obviously then things got out of hand in the background and the accounts didn’t add up. That is probably stupid from me. But it is also not my responsibility, but I genuinely didn’t think about it.”