Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 1 February 2022
Jamie McGrath joins fellow Ireland internationals at promotion-chasing Wigan

The 25-year-old leaves St Mirren for the Latics, who also boast James McClean and Will Keane on their books and are second in League One.

By Gavan Casey Monday 31 Jan 2022, 11:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,443 Views 1 Comment
Deal done: Jamie McGrath is on his way to England.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND midfielder Jamie McGrath has joined international team-mates James McClean and Will Keane at English League One side Wigan Athletic.

McGrath, whose future away from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren has been for months the subject of much speculation, has left Paisley for Lancashire for an undisclosed fee, Wigan confirmed late on Monday night.

The 25-year-old joins the Latics on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

A recent standout performer for his national team under Stephen Kenny, McGrath made 79 appearances for St Mirren, scoring 20 goals and providing seven assists. He was named the club’s player of the year last season.

He will be unveiled at the DW Stadium along with another new Wigan signing, Glen Rea, 10 minutes before kick-off in Tuesday night’s encounter with Oxford United.

Athboy man McGrath, who began his career with impressive spells at St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk, once played alongside former Wigan academy graduate and Puskas Award nominee Jordan Flores at Oriel Park. Flores today returned to the League of Ireland with Bohemians.

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

