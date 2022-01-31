Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 31 January 2022
Bohemians complete signing of former Dundalk midfielder Jordan Flores

Flores was famously nominated for the Fifa Puskas award in his time at Oriel Park.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Monday 31 Jan 2022, 1:47 PM
JORDAN FLORES IS on his way back to the League of Ireland, having signed a multi-year deal with Bohemians ahead of the 2022 season. 

Flores initially joined Dundalk from Wigan Athletic in 2019, and gilded his stay at Oriel Park with a stunning volley in a league defeat to Shamrock Rovers that was subsequently nominated for Fifa’s Puskas Award. 

The midfielder left Dundalk at the end of the 2020 season to return to England with Hull City, from where he was loaned to Northampton after six months. That move was subsequently made permanent, but he is now returning to Ireland to bolster Bohs’ squad. 

The off-season has been dominated by outgoings at Bohemians, with Ross Tierney, Georgie Kelly, Keith Buckley, Keith Ward, Andy Lyons, Rob Cornwall, and Anto Breslin all first-team regulars who have departed the club since the FAI cup final defeat in November. 

Bohs have been boosted by the fact Dawson Devoy elected not to move to MK Dons after the English club expressed an interest, while Flores is the latest recruit, with Kris Twardek, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe also among the additions at Dalymount Park. 

Gavin Cooney
