Dublin: 9°C Saturday 5 February 2022
Debuts for Jamie McGrath, Jeff Hendrick and Crystal Palace's 19-year-old Irish whizz-kid

Tayo Adaramola made his first appearance for the Eagles in their FA Cup win over Hartlepool.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 5 Feb 2022, 5:42 PM
45 minutes ago 2,431 Views 1 Comment
Hendrick made his QPR debut today.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
THERE WERE DEBUTS for Ireland internationals Jamie McGrath and Jeff Hendrick today – with McGrath producing a superb display for Wigan after his big move south from St Mirren.

However, Josh Maja and Jacob Brown scored as Stoke progressed to the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-0 win that ended Wigan’s 20-match unbeaten run.

The Potters early dominance was soon rewarded when debutant Maja – signed on loan from Bordeaux in midweek – secured a dream start to his Stoke career.

After a slip from Latics’ defender Jason Kerr, the Nigeria international had all the time in the world to compose himself and convert past Jones into the far corner.

Wigan, buoyed by a 4,000-strong away support, threatened an immediate equaliser, with a speculative effort from range by Max Power whistling narrowly wide of the target.

McGrath’s replacement at St Mirren – Irish Under 21 international Connor Ronan – eased their relegation worries and added to Hibernian’s woes after scoring the only goal in a narrow 1-0 cinch Premiership victory at Easter Road.

The on-loan Wolves midfielder pounced on a mistake from Jake Doyle-Hayes in the 62nd minute before firing a fierce drive beyond Kevin Dabrowski.

The victory moves Saints 11 points clear of bottom side Dundee and only within one of the top six.

Elsewhere, there was a debut for Ireland Under 19 left back Tayo Adaramola.


In other news, Ronan Curtis scored for Portsmouth this afternoon – with Aiden O’Brien making his debut for the club. Meanwhile at MK Dons, Warren O’Hora scored – assisted by Dubliner Troy Parrott while former Ireland international, Anthony Pilkington, scored for Fleetwood.

Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

