Debuts for Jamie McGrath, Jeff Hendrick and Crystal Palace's 19-year-old Irish whizz-kid

THERE WERE DEBUTS for Ireland internationals Jamie McGrath and Jeff Hendrick today – with McGrath producing a superb display for Wigan after his big move south from St Mirren.
However, Josh Maja and Jacob Brown scored as Stoke progressed to the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-0 win that ended Wigan’s 20-match unbeaten run.
The Potters early dominance was soon rewarded when debutant Maja – signed on loan from Bordeaux in midweek – secured a dream start to his Stoke career.
After a slip from Latics’ defender Jason Kerr, the Nigeria international had all the time in the world to compose himself and convert past Jones into the far corner.
Wigan, buoyed by a 4,000-strong away support, threatened an immediate equaliser, with a speculative effort from range by Max Power whistling narrowly wide of the target.
McGrath’s replacement at St Mirren – Irish Under 21 international Connor Ronan – eased their relegation worries and added to Hibernian’s woes after scoring the only goal in a narrow 1-0 cinch Premiership victory at Easter Road.
The on-loan Wolves midfielder pounced on a mistake from Jake Doyle-Hayes in the 62nd minute before firing a fierce drive beyond Kevin Dabrowski.
The victory moves Saints 11 points clear of bottom side Dundee and only within one of the top six.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
Elsewhere, there was a debut for Ireland Under 19 left back Tayo Adaramola.
Ireland under-19 left-back Tayo Adaramola in action for Crystal Palace this afternoon 🇮🇪⚽️😍— Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 5, 2022
The pacey 18-year-old came on in the 86th minute of their 2-0 victory over Hartlepool United 👏#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/vZcwirWBWb
In other news, Ronan Curtis scored for Portsmouth this afternoon – with Aiden O’Brien making his debut for the club. Meanwhile at MK Dons, Warren O’Hora scored – assisted by Dubliner Troy Parrott while former Ireland international, Anthony Pilkington, scored for Fleetwood.
COMMENTS (1)