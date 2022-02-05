Debuts for Jamie McGrath, Jeff Hendrick and Crystal Palace's 19-year-old Irish whizz-kid

THERE WERE DEBUTS for Ireland internationals Jamie McGrath and Jeff Hendrick today – with McGrath producing a superb display for Wigan after his big move south from St Mirren.

However, Josh Maja and Jacob Brown scored as Stoke progressed to the FA Cup fifth round with a 2-0 win that ended Wigan’s 20-match unbeaten run.

The Potters early dominance was soon rewarded when debutant Maja – signed on loan from Bordeaux in midweek – secured a dream start to his Stoke career.

Advertisement

After a slip from Latics’ defender Jason Kerr, the Nigeria international had all the time in the world to compose himself and convert past Jones into the far corner.

Wigan, buoyed by a 4,000-strong away support, threatened an immediate equaliser, with a speculative effort from range by Max Power whistling narrowly wide of the target.

McGrath’s replacement at St Mirren – Irish Under 21 international Connor Ronan – eased their relegation worries and added to Hibernian’s woes after scoring the only goal in a narrow 1-0 cinch Premiership victory at Easter Road.

The on-loan Wolves midfielder pounced on a mistake from Jake Doyle-Hayes in the 62nd minute before firing a fierce drive beyond Kevin Dabrowski.

The victory moves Saints 11 points clear of bottom side Dundee and only within one of the top six.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Elsewhere, there was a debut for Ireland Under 19 left back Tayo Adaramola.

Ireland under-19 left-back Tayo Adaramola in action for Crystal Palace this afternoon 🇮🇪⚽️😍



The pacey 18-year-old came on in the 86th minute of their 2-0 victory over Hartlepool United 👏#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/vZcwirWBWb — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 5, 2022

In other news,scored for Portsmouth this afternoon – withmaking his debut for the club. Meanwhile at MK Dons,scored – assisted by Dublinerwhile former Ireland international,, scored for Fleetwood.