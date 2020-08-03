Jamie Roberts keeps his promise by returning to Wales to join the Dragons

WALES CENTRE JAMIE Roberts has signed for Pro14 side Dragons, fulfilling a promise he made to himself he would play in his home country again.

The 33-year-old barrel-chested midfielder, capped 94 times and a further three occasions with the British and Irish Lions, is returning home following a brief spell with the Stormers in South Africa.

Since he left Wales in 2013 for French side Racing 92, Roberts – who twice toured with the Lions – has also played for Harlequins and Bath in the English Premiership.

“Always promised myself when I left Wales in 2013 that I’d endeavor to return to play in God’s Country. Delighted and grateful to be given that opportunity this season with @dragonsrugby,” he tweeted.

Roberts will join up immediately with the region, who resume their Pro14 campaign away at the Ospreys on 23 August and then host Scarlets six days later.

It is understood the player, who last played for Wales in 2017, has signed a one-year deal.

“It’s great news that we are bringing someone of Jamie’s quality to the region and we know he will make an immediate impact for us,” said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan. “He remains an ambitious and driven player and is looking forward to coming into our environment.”

© – AFP, 2020

