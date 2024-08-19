Jamie Vardy earns Leicester a point against Tottenham on Premier League return

JAMIE VARDY ROLLED back the years to terrorise Tottenham again and earn Leicester a 1-1 draw in their Premier League opener.

Spurs were ahead at half-time thanks to Pedro Porro’s 29th-minute header after a one-sided first 45 at King Power Stadium.

It was a different story after the break though with veteran Vardy able to punish slack away marking in the 57th-minute to earn Steve Cooper a point in his first match in charge.

A lengthy delayed occurred during the second half when Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur left on a stretcher after a head injury but despite nine minutes of stoppage-time no winner could be found.

Tributes were paid before kick-off to former Leicester manager and assistant Craig Shakespeare, who died earlier this summer with applause breaking out long before the announcer invited appreciation.

Newly promoted Foxes, under the management of Cooper for the first time, were boosted by the surprise return of 37-year-old Vardy, but his old partner in crime James Maddison received boos from sections of the home faithful.

Oliver Skipp had swapped Tottenham for Leicester hours before this opener and watched his former team-mates start strongly.

Bentancur, in for the suspended Yves Bissouma after his laughing gas incident, had a header cleared off the line by Wilfred Ndidi before Brennan Johnson’s volley was parried away by Mads Hermansen.

Spurs’ new £65million forward Dominic Solanke should have done better with a header soon after and sent another straight at the Leicester goalkeeper during a frantic early period.

An opening goal for Tottenham felt inevitable and it arrived with 29 minutes played.

Spurs players celebrate after Porro scored. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Maddison was the architect after he cut inside and produced another dangerous delivery, which was this time flicked into the corner by right-back Porro.

Johnson flashed another effort wide before the hosts had their first shot when Guglielmo Vicario raced out to head away from Vardy, but debutant Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s long-range strike sailed harmlessly wide.

After Pape Sarr got back at the start of the second half to deny De Cordova-Reid, who was subsequently flagged for offside, normal serviced looked to be resumed.

Solanke’s powerful effort was well saved by Hermansen and Bentancur also fired straight at the Foxes stopper after a slick move.

Tottenham’s profligacy would be punished by a familiar foe in the 57th minute.

After a ball was flashed across the Spurs goal, Abdul Fatawu cut inside and chipped in for the unmarked Vardy to head home at the back post.

It was Vardy’s ninth goal against Tottenham and 137th in the Premier League, where Leicester suddenly looked like they belonged.

Leicester boss Steve Cooper with Jamie Vardy after the game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ndidi smashed an effort into the side-netting before Vardy was presented with a golden chance when he raced away to collect Facundo Buonanotte’s pass, but Vicario made an excellent low save.

A lengthy delay followed when Bentancur received treatment for a number of minutes after he went down from a corner and eventually left the pitch on a stretcher while he received oxygen.

Further chances were created but Vicario saved Ndidi’s header before Spurs substitute Richarlison sent an effort over to ensure the points were shared.