BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Sunday 10 January 2021
Advertisement

Chorley boss Vermiglio eyes dream FA Cup tie at boyhood club Liverpool

The National League North side defeated Championship Derby 2-0 on Saturday to reach the fourth round for the first time in their 138-year history.

By Press Association Sunday 10 Jan 2021, 10:19 AM
31 minutes ago 562 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5321262
Connor Hall, centre, was on target as Chorley reached the FA Cup fourth round.
Image: Martin Rickett/PA
Connor Hall, centre, was on target as Chorley reached the FA Cup fourth round.
Connor Hall, centre, was on target as Chorley reached the FA Cup fourth round.
Image: Martin Rickett/PA

CHORLEY MANAGER JAMIE Vermiglio is dreaming of Anfield after his part-time side claimed an unlikely place in the last 32 of the FA Cup.

The National League North side took advantage of extraordinary circumstances to sink Championship Derby 2-0 on Saturday and reach the fourth round for the first time in their 138-year history.

Four divisions had separated the clubs when the draw was made but a Covid-19 outbreak at the Rams dramatically tipped the tie in favour of the experienced part-timers.

With manager Wayne Rooney and his entire first-team squad forced into self-isolation, Derby needed to draw on their youth squads simply to fulfil the fixture at Victory Park.

With some of their prominent under-23s players also unavailable, development coach Pat Lyons was left in charge of a side with an average age of just 19.

Chorley capitalised with goals from Connor Hall and Mike Calveley, after 10 and 84 minutes respectively, earning them a deserved win.

When asked who he wants next, lifelong Liverpool fan Vermiglio was in no doubt.

“If you can organise it, I’d like Liverpool away,” said Vermiglio, who lined out for Killarney Celtic in the Kerry District League during his playing days.

“I’m ecstatic. It’s a really proud moment for me and the club. It’s unreal, just amazing.”

That the game went ahead at all was remarkable, quite aside from the coronavirus issues affecting the opponents.

Sub-zero temperatures in Chorley throughout the week meant the club had to keep the pitch undercover and use heaters to try to prevent it freezing. Their groundstaff even camped out at the ground to keep the operation going overnight.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The amount of effort to make sure the game went ahead was incredible, said Vermiglio, whose side return to earth as Leamington visit on Tuesday.

“We had volunteers sleeping here overnight using hairdryers and kettles to make sure the game was on.”

It all proved worthwhile as Chorley’s hardened campaigners overran their youthful visitors.

They did not look back after taking early command as former Bolton striker Hall headed in following a corner.

“What a feeling,” said Hall, who also scored in the first and second round victories over Wigan and Peterborough respectively.

“The boys have been unbelievable against league opposition. Obviously Derby were depleted but they still came here and put up a fight.

“It was good to get an early goal and settle the nerves. They were in the game the whole way through but to get the second was a massive relief, a bit of weight off the shoulders.

“To get a goal and win the game was such a good feeling. I can’t contain it.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie