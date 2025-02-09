Outstanding Gibson-Park brings calm amid the chaos in Murrayfield

BRIEFLY, SCOTLAND THREATENED to make a game of it in Edinburgh. They had survived a one-sided first half which saw Ireland dominate 39 of the opening 40 minutes before Duhan van der Merwe’s superb finish gave the home side some hope going into the break.

That score energised Scotland, and across the early stages of the second half they came out firing. An Ireland side that were a class above in the first half now looked vulnerable, yet Scotland couldn’t take advantage. Gregor Townsend’s men tacked on two penalties in the 10 minutes after half time when what they really needed was the energy of a try.

From there Ireland would cruise home, with scores from James Lowe and Jack Conan adding to first-half tries finished by Calvin Nash and Caelan Doris.

Scotland will rue the misfortune that decimated their gameplan, losing both Finn Russell and Darcy Graham following a nasty first-half clash of heads, but by that point Ireland were already 10-0 up with the momentum only going one way.

Ireland’s brilliant half-backs were central to it all. Sam Prendergast, playing a Test game outside of Dublin for the first time, scrubbed out the errors that pock-marked his mixed showing against England with a classy outing, running the attack with authority and kicking well off the tee – landing five of his six attempts. His passing range troubled the Scots throughout, including a sharp pass for Nash which opened the scoring.

Alongside the 21-year-old, Jamison Gibson-Park weaved his magic and brought a sense of calm amid the chaos as Scotland’s gameplan went up in flames in the first half.

It takes something special to be the standout scrum-half in a championship that contains Antoine Dupont but Gibson-Park has been exceptional across Ireland’s opening two games, setting the tempo for both wins.

Man of the match eight days ago, Gibson-Park was even better here. Some of his attacking touches were beautiful but it’s the defensive work and game intelligence that really elevates the Leinster player.

One of those moments came when Scotland had cut Ireland’s 17-0 advantage to nine points. With Scotland’s backline moving into shape Robbie Henshaw shot out of the defensive line but missed Huw Jones. The field opened as Blair Kinghorn ate up ground but as bums lifted off seats Gibson-Park made the chase back to ground the Scotland fullback. The home side would leave the 22 with three points from Kinghorn’s boot but Ireland would strike next for try number three, and that was the game.

The Kinghorn v Gibson-Park battle wasn’t over, with the scrum-half like a piece of gum of the Scotland 15′s shoe.

Minutes after Gibson-Park sent Kinghorn to the turf in the Ireland 22, he was doing it again at the other end of the pitch. With Ireland countering after Scotland knocked the ball back in the air, Caelan Doris hit the scrum-half out wide. Time and space were at a premium but Gibson-Park managed to clip the ball over the top and while Kinghorn made it back to take possession, Gibson-Park dragged him down inside the Scotland in-goal to win his team a five-metre scrum. A massive play.

That setpiece set the wheels in motion for Lowe to cross for Ireland’s third.

Five minutes later they’d have their fourth and again, Gibson-Park was the architect, sending a beautifully weighted kick over the top for Hugo Keenan to chase. Keenan won the footrace while tackled in the air, and Ireland piled in to shift the ball out with Conan muscling over.

With 20 minutes still to play Ireland had the bonus point and Gibson-Park’s job was done, allowing him watch the end-game from the bench. He’ll be satisfied with his work, with a first-half knock-on the only real blemish.

As promising as Prendergast’s progression has been in the 10 jersey, Gibson-Park – who also took the assist for Doris’ first-half try – is still the man who makes this Ireland team tick and his form bodes extremely well for Ireland’s hopes of making history by winning three straight Six Nations titles. When Gibson-Park is playing like this, everything becomes easier for those around him.

Two weeks out from his 33rd birthday, Ireland’s in-form nine is at the peak of his powers.