JP McManus star denied in the Arkle, Lossiemouth defends Mares' Hurdle title

JANGO BAIE ROSE to the challenge to claim an astonishing renewal of the My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham, while Lossiemouth successfully defended her Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle.
Nicky Henderson’s Jango Baie could not go with the early pace in the Arkle and found himself towards the back of the small field of five as the race developed.
Up the hill the race looked to be between the fancied pair of Majborough, the hot favourite for owner JP McManus and trainer Willie Mullins, and L’Eau Du Sud for the Skeltons.
Jango Baie never surrendered at the back of the pack and strode into contention in the final strides to score at 5-1 under Nico de Boinville, with Only By Night the three-quarters of a length runner-up.
Henderson had originally been set to field the favourite in Sir Gino, but saw his season cut short through injury.
“Without Sir Gino, it was will this horse go up to three (miles) or down to two; we were going to make the running, but he couldn’t go fast enough,” Henderson said.
“He really couldn’t go fast enough. That was some ride! He let them go, and they did go hard, and it’s lovely ground – it’s proper fast jumping ground and they were hammering away.
“I’ve seen it before when they are that outpaced, you have always got the hill still to come to your aid if you need it, I must admit I never dreamt he would need it, but he flew the last and just got running – I didn’t know he was that fast, I must admit.
“From where I was, I thought it was too late. It was incredible, he was just nailing them. I had no idea of the result I must say, the gods did. I think you can take it from me that’s the last time you will see over two miles!
“That was Nico’s 50th Grade One. It’s nice to get it on the board early and what a way to do it, it was a brilliant ride.”
File photo of Majborough in action. Tom Maher / INPHO
Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
On what was already an emotional opening afternoon, owner Tony Barney said: “I bought the horse on the day my son was killed, his name was James Barney, the horse is Jango Baie, same initials. My son is looking down on me.”
De Boinville said: “I always thought I could get there, coming down the hill I was just thinking about Barry (Geraghty) when he rode Champ and he did a similar kind of thing in the RSA (2020) when he dropped himself out.
“I couldn’t go the gallop, but I knew he was going to stay so it was just a case of filling him up and seeing if I could get one crack up the hill. To be fair he winged the last and then he flew up the hill.
“It’s a great feeling when you know you are going to get there, but it’s gut-wrenching when you go down by a neck or a head, which does happen a lot. Today the stars were aligned and he got his head in front.”
Paul Townend onboard Lossiemouth celebrates winning. Tom Maher / INPHO
Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Lossiemouth maintained her perfect Cheltenham record in successfully defending her Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle crown.
The six-year-old claimed the two-and-a-half-mile Grade One contest by three lengths 12 months ago and more than justified 4-6 favouritism for another impressive victory under the guidance of Paul Townend.
The Rich Ricci-owned grey sat in second for much of the race, sitting on the shoulder of her Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Jade De Grugy before making her move ahead of the final fence.
Jade De Grugy tried to push the tempo, but Lossiemouth cruised past the leader before flying over the last and kicking on to seal a seven-and-a-half-length triumph and win at the Festival for the third time. Take No Chances came in third for Dan Skelton.
