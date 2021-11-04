Japan recall Kotaro Matsushima for Saturday's Test at the Aviva

JAPAN HAVE NAMED Kotaro Matsushima in their team to play Ireland on Saturday.

The full-back, who can also play as a centre and a wing, has scored 19 tries in 41 appearances for his country, and has maintained his World Cup form since moving to the Top 14 and Clermont-Auvergne.

He comes into the side that narrowly lost to Australia last week – one of 11 players with World Cup experience. Also included is Yu Tamura, the fly half who scored 14 points when Japan defeated Ireland in the pool stages of the 2019 tournament.

Japan team named for the Ireland clash.



Matsushima returns at fullback. Exciting team! pic.twitter.com/bQRk0CbyUQ — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) November 4, 2021

Wing Dylan Riley also comes into the team. Japan have played just three matches since the World Cup, losing by 18 points to the Lions, 39-31 to Ireland in June, 32-23 to Australia last week.

JAPAN

Kotaro Matsushima; Dylan Riley, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita; Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Keita Inaki, Atsushi Sakate, Jiwon Gu; Jack Cornelsen, James Moor;, Ben Gunter, Pieter Labuschagne, Kazuki Jimeno.

SEE SPORT

Replacements: Yusuke Niwai, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Yoshitaka Tokunaga, Tevita Tatafu, Naoto Saito, Rikiya Matsuda, Ryohei Yamanaka.