Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 4 November 2021
Advertisement

Japan recall Kotaro Matsushima for Saturday's Test at the Aviva

Yu Tamura also named in Brave Blossoms side to face Ireland in the first Test of the November series.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 4 Nov 2021, 3:34 PM
22 minutes ago 374 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5592113
Kotaro Matsushima against Ireland in 2019.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Kotaro Matsushima against Ireland in 2019.
Kotaro Matsushima against Ireland in 2019.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

JAPAN HAVE NAMED Kotaro Matsushima in their team to play Ireland on Saturday.

The full-back, who can also play as a centre and a wing, has scored 19 tries in 41 appearances for his country, and has maintained his World Cup form since moving to the Top 14 and Clermont-Auvergne.

He comes into the side that narrowly lost to Australia last week – one of 11 players with World Cup experience. Also included is Yu Tamura, the fly half who scored 14 points when Japan defeated Ireland in the pool stages of the 2019 tournament.

Wing Dylan Riley also comes into the team. Japan have played just three matches since the World Cup, losing by 18 points to the Lions, 39-31 to Ireland in June, 32-23 to Australia last week.

JAPAN

Kotaro Matsushima; Dylan Riley, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita; Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Keita Inaki, Atsushi Sakate, Jiwon Gu; Jack Cornelsen, James Moor;, Ben Gunter, Pieter Labuschagne, Kazuki Jimeno.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Replacements: Yusuke Niwai, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Yoshitaka Tokunaga, Tevita Tatafu, Naoto Saito, Rikiya Matsuda, Ryohei Yamanaka.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie