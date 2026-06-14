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Virgil van Dijk will be a key player for the Netherlands. Alamy Stock Photo
Sport Poll

Who will win tonight's World Cup game - Japan or Netherlands?

Kick off is at 9pm in the AT&T Stadium, Arlington.
6.01am, 14 Jun 2026

DAY FOUR OF the World Cup features a fascinating encounter between the Netherlands and Japan.

The Dutch are the only team to appear in three finals without ever winning the tournament.

Japan, meanwhile, are making their eighth appearance at the competition, but have never advanced further than the round of 16.

Due to their more illustrious pedigree and bigger-name players, Ronald Koeman’s side will be favourites in this encounter, although Japan are more than capable of causing an upset — they earned surprise wins over both Spain and Germany at the 2022 World Cup.

Who do you think will win?


Poll Results:

Netherlands (16)
Draw (8)
Japan (6)

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