DAY FOUR OF the World Cup features a fascinating encounter between the Netherlands and Japan.
The Dutch are the only team to appear in three finals without ever winning the tournament.
Japan, meanwhile, are making their eighth appearance at the competition, but have never advanced further than the round of 16.
Due to their more illustrious pedigree and bigger-name players, Ronald Koeman’s side will be favourites in this encounter, although Japan are more than capable of causing an upset — they earned surprise wins over both Spain and Germany at the 2022 World Cup.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Who will win tonight's World Cup game - Japan or Netherlands?
DAY FOUR OF the World Cup features a fascinating encounter between the Netherlands and Japan.
The Dutch are the only team to appear in three finals without ever winning the tournament.
Japan, meanwhile, are making their eighth appearance at the competition, but have never advanced further than the round of 16.
Due to their more illustrious pedigree and bigger-name players, Ronald Koeman’s side will be favourites in this encounter, although Japan are more than capable of causing an upset — they earned surprise wins over both Spain and Germany at the 2022 World Cup.
Who do you think will win?
Poll Results:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
2026 world cup Soccer Sports Poll Japan Netherlands World Cup Poll