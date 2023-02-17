Armagh's Jarlath Burns elected GAA President

ARMAGH’S JARLATH BURNS has been elected as the 41st President of the GAA.

The Silverbridge native will succeed Larry McCarthy in the position, after holding off competition from Pat Teehan (Offaly) and Niall Erskine (Donegal).

Burns was elected during the GAA’s Annual Congress at Croke Park this evening. He will serve a three-year term from 2024.

Advertisement

The 55-year-old was confirmed for a second run at the GAA presidency when nominated by Armagh GAA in November. He led the early counts in 2020 before losing by 10 votes to McCarthy on the final count.

A former captain of the Armagh senior footballers, he was the first players’ representative to sit on central council in 2000. He later returned as central council delegate for Armagh GAA and has been a member of the Armagh and Ulster management committees.

At national level, Burns has served as chairman of both the standing committee on the playing rules and the 125th-anniversary committee.

Comhghairdeas to Jarlath Burns who has been elected as Uachtarán Tofa at #GAACongress tonight.



What a poignant and proud moment for our county. Well done Jarlath👏#BackBurns @SilverbridgeGAA pic.twitter.com/5pjDupSiD0 — Armagh_GAA (@Armagh_GAA) February 17, 2023

He has called for government investment in new pitches for clubs to facilitate integration of the GAA with the Camogie Association and LGFA and wishes to undertake an updated amateur status review, encompassing the demands on inter-county players and the financial pressures on county boards.

McCarthy still has one year left in his term as president, with Burns becoming president-elect for the coming year until officially taking office at Congress 2024 next February.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

This evening’s vote was held by secret ballot, with one vote for each delegate at Congress in a proportional representation system.

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.