Thursday 16 May, 2019
Irish teenager named on Derby bench ahead of crucial play-off second leg with Leeds

18-year-old Jason Knight makes it into the matchday squad for the first time this evening.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 15 May 2019, 7:54 PM
17 hours ago 7,907 Views 1 Comment
IRELAND’S JASON KNIGHT has been included on the bench for Derby County’s crucial Championship play-off second leg tie with Leeds United this evening.

Jason Knight Ireland's Jason Knight. Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

The 18-year-old Cabinteely native is named in the matchday squad for the first time as Frank Lampard’s side look to book their place in the final at Wembley on 26 May.

Knight, who made his first appearance in a green shirt against Wales in October 2016, was welcomed into the squad by the club’s social channels on Wednesday night.

Derby enter the game trailing 1-0 following their first-leg defeat at Pride Park last weekend.

Kemar Roofe scored the only goal of the game when the sides last met. The winner will go on to face Aston Villa, who last night beat West Brom on penalties at the Hawthorns.

Ireland’s Conor Hourihane and Glenn Whelan are likely to be involved in some capacity for Villa, with the former scoring against the Baggies in Saturday’s opening leg.

