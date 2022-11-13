Clonmel's Munster club football man-of-the-match star moving to USA for work

CLONMEL COMMERCIALS SPARKLED in the Munster club football championship last night as they took down Cork champions Nemo Rangers but one of the key architects of the win in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the Tipperary side is moving to the USA this week for work.

Jason Lonergan produced a man-of-the-match winning display in the quarter-final tie, pulling the attacking strings from centre-forward and contributing six points, five of those from play, in the scoring department.

The Tipperary senior forward was central to the Clonmel Commercials success but a planned work move to San Jose in California creates some uncertainty about his involvement in the rest of their campaign. Lonergan is due to travel to the USA tomorrow.

Clonmel Commercials now play Limerick kingpins Newcastlewest in the Munster semi-final on Sunday 27 November at a Tipperary venue. The teams previously met in the 2015 championship, a season when Commercials won their only provincial championship to date, at the quarter-final stage.

The Munster final is scheduled for Saturday 10 December.

“Jason has been our best player all year, every game he’s Mr. Consistency, actually I’ll go further back, for the last seven years I’d say watching games, Jason is Mr. Consistency,” said Clonmel Commercials manager Tommy Morrissey after the game, when speaking to Tipp FM Sport.

“In games we don’t play well, Jason plays well, that’s always the scenario.

“You saw him in the second half, he carried unbelievable ball from the ’65 forward, just putting Nemo under pressure and the scores he got, he’s a joy to watch when he has a football in his hand.”