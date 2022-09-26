Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 26 September 2022
Clare defender to undergo surgery after suffering serious injury during club game

There was a lengthy delay in the ambulance arriving to take Jason McCarthy to hospital from Cusack Park.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 26 Sep 2022, 10:52 AM
59 minutes ago 2,290 Views 0 Comments
Clare's Jason McCarthy.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CLARE DEFENDER JASON McCarthy is set to undergo surgery after suffering a serious injury during a senior championship quarter-final at Cusack Park on Sunday.

McCarthy, who was in action for Inagh-Kilnamona, appeared to land awkwardly after contesting a puckout during his side’s defeat to Éire Óg Ennis. The incident took place in the early stages of the second half which was followed by a lengthy delay in the ambulance arriving to transfer him to hospital.

Inagh-Kilnamona posted a message on social media yesterday, wishing McCarthy well in his recovery and a spokesperson has since confirmed to The42 that he is still in hospital and is expected to undergo surgery.

Éire Óg Ennis ran out 2-21 to 0-16 victors after the action resumed on Sunday with Shane O’Donnell and Danny Russell both grabbing goals to send them through to the semi-finals for the third year-in-a-row.

Sinead Farrell
