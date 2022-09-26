Clare defender to undergo surgery after suffering serious injury during club game

CLARE DEFENDER JASON McCarthy is set to undergo surgery after suffering a serious injury during a senior championship quarter-final at Cusack Park on Sunday.

McCarthy, who was in action for Inagh-Kilnamona, appeared to land awkwardly after contesting a puckout during his side’s defeat to Éire Óg Ennis. The incident took place in the early stages of the second half which was followed by a lengthy delay in the ambulance arriving to transfer him to hospital.

Advertisement

Inagh-Kilnamona posted a message on social media yesterday, wishing McCarthy well in his recovery and a spokesperson has since confirmed to The42 that he is still in hospital and is expected to undergo surgery.

Senior Championship Result @CLGEireOgInis 2-21 @inagh_kilnamona 0-16

Best wishes & a speedy recovery to Jason McCarthy — Inagh Kilnamona GAA (@inagh_kilnamona) September 25, 2022

Éire Óg Ennis ran out 2-21 to 0-16 victors after the action resumed on Sunday with Shane O’Donnell and Danny Russell both grabbing goals to send them through to the semi-finals for the third year-in-a-row.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!