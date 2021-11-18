Champ Andrade the away fighter on his own turf as he and Quigley make weight for title fight

Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley face off for the final time before trading leather tomorrow night.

CHALLENGER JASON QUIGLEY and champion Demetrius Andrade were safely on weight this evening ahead of their middleweight matchup in Manchester, New Hampshire tomorrow night, when the American will attempt to defend his world title for the fifth time.

The introduction of Donegal’s Quigley [19-1, 14KOs] from the wings, and his ascendance to the scale where he came in at 159.8lbs, nearly took the roof off the arena such was the noise generated by the dozens of travelling Irish supporters on hand.

Rather comically, Providence, Rhode Island native Andrade [30-0, 18KOs] — the supposed home-country hero — was booed onto the stage in his neighbouring New England state. A cheer from one individual did greet him as he was registered bang on the 160-pound limit.

A buoyant Quigley, interacting with his support during his post-weigh-in interview with DAZN’s Todd Grisham, said: “Look, I’m getting in there tomorrow night, I’m going to put in the performance of my career. I’m here to put on a show in front of all my Irish fans.

“It’s a brilliant experience for me. I’m going to go in there and give it one hell of a fight.

“Demetrius is a great champion: he’s a two-weight world champion, a former world amateur champion, and I’m going to have to be on top of my game but I believe [if] I bring my best performance into the ring tomorrow night, I can become a world champion.”

Said long-reigning champion Andrade: “We’re going to bring excitement tomorrow night. It’s Go Time.”

The American said that the Irish fans tomorrow night are going to be “hooting, cheering, making it loud”, adding, “May the best man win. God bless them.”

Andrade added: “At the end of the day, ‘And still [the champion]!’”

Asked if Quigley was ‘on his level’, and whether or not he sees in Quigley an opponent who could potentially inflict upon him a first career defeat, ‘Boo Boo’ replied:

I’m the most confident fighter out here in this world. I don’t look at anybody like that. We’re going to get in the ring, we’re going to showcase what we’re made of and, at the end of the day, that’s it. I’m here, 30-0, and I’m going to be 31-0 come tomorrow night.

Andrade and Quigley are expected to make their ringwalks between 3am and 4am (Friday night/Saturday morning) Irish time, exclusively live on the streaming platform DAZN.

On the undercard of tomorrow night’s world-title quadrupleheader, Galway’s Thomas O’Toole (186.75) will give away almost 12 pounds in a cruiserweight contest versus the also 1-0 American Mark Malone (198.5).

O’Toole, an Irish Elite champion in 2019 and a runner-up in 2020, received a huge reception from the Irish contingent present, many of whom were on hand to support him specifically.

The 23-year-old southpaw took less than a round to stop Brazilian no-hoper Francisco Ariri Neto on his debut in Dedham, Massachusetts in September. Malone, 26, beat fellow Texan Austin Dalworth in a four-round decision in Tyler, Texas on his own debut two months prior.

