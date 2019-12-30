This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 30 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U21 skipper stars as Millwall topple Championship high-flyers

Jayson Molumby created the winning goal against Brentford which was scored by Ireland striker Aiden O’Brien.

By Paul Dollery Monday 30 Dec 2019, 1:44 PM
5 minutes ago 108 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4949927
Jayson Molumby (left) pictured in action during Millwall's game against Nottingham Forest earlier this month.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Jayson Molumby (left) pictured in action during Millwall's game against Nottingham Forest earlier this month.
Jayson Molumby (left) pictured in action during Millwall's game against Nottingham Forest earlier this month.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Aiden O’Brien scored the only goal of the game as Milwall halted Brentford’s run of good form yesterday.

However, the contribution of another Irishman in the Millwall team was pivotal to a big win over a club who started the day in third place in the Championship.

If you’ve been watching Jayson Molumby captaining the Ireland U21 side this year, you’ll know by now that relentless pressing is a key element of his game.

That paid dividends for the Waterford native on behalf of a Millwall side who sit in 11th place in the Championship table, having lost just once in their last 10 games.

As Brentford played the ball across the back, Molumby hunted them down with rabid intensity. The 20-year-old midfielder then blocked an attempted clearance from goalkeeper David Raya, which allowed O’Brien to tap the ball home in the eighth minute at The Den.

In a Millwall side that also includes Alex Pearce and Shaun Williams, Molumby has established himself as a regular fixture since making a season-long loan move from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. Yesterday’s win marked his 19th appearance in all competitions for the South-East London outfit.

While cautioning that there are still areas in which Molumby can improve, Millwall manager Gary Rowett was thrilled with the efforts of the tenacious Cappoquin native.

“The thing that epitomises Jayson Molumby, I think his energy levels are incredible,” Rowett said. “Sometimes I think he just needs to improve his decision-making at times on the ball when we need him to control it and be a little calmer.

“But he’s a young player, and I would probably say that 95% of what he did today was absolutely fantastic.”

Molumby, who was appointed captain by manager Stephen Kenny, has won 10 caps this year for the Ireland U21s, who currently sit atop their qualifying group for the European Championships. 

stephen-kenny-with-jayson-molumby-after-the-game Molumby with Ireland U21 manager Stephen Kenny. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“It was a brilliant feeling to get that win over the line,” he told Millwall’s official website after yesterday’s game. “Credit to the boys. It was a hard shift, but we deserved it.

“I was buzzing. It was great to contribute to the team and get the three points. The gaffer told us before the game that he wanted us to start quickly, get in their faces and not give them any time on the ball. The fans play a big part here and they did again.

“It started from the three boys up front and carried on with myself and Willo, pressing high up the pitch. The manager told us that the crowd love it when we work hard and show aggression, and they came on board with us and got us over the line.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie