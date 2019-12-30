Ireland U21 skipper stars as Millwall topple Championship high-flyers

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Aiden O’Brien scored the only goal of the game as Milwall halted Brentford’s run of good form yesterday.

However, the contribution of another Irishman in the Millwall team was pivotal to a big win over a club who started the day in third place in the Championship.

If you’ve been watching Jayson Molumby captaining the Ireland U21 side this year, you’ll know by now that relentless pressing is a key element of his game.

That paid dividends for the Waterford native on behalf of a Millwall side who sit in 11th place in the Championship table, having lost just once in their last 10 games.

As Brentford played the ball across the back, Molumby hunted them down with rabid intensity. The 20-year-old midfielder then blocked an attempted clearance from goalkeeper David Raya, which allowed O’Brien to tap the ball home in the eighth minute at The Den.

In a Millwall side that also includes Alex Pearce and Shaun Williams, Molumby has established himself as a regular fixture since making a season-long loan move from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. Yesterday’s win marked his 19th appearance in all competitions for the South-East London outfit.

While cautioning that there are still areas in which Molumby can improve, Millwall manager Gary Rowett was thrilled with the efforts of the tenacious Cappoquin native.

“The thing that epitomises Jayson Molumby, I think his energy levels are incredible,” Rowett said. “Sometimes I think he just needs to improve his decision-making at times on the ball when we need him to control it and be a little calmer.

“But he’s a young player, and I would probably say that 95% of what he did today was absolutely fantastic.”

Molumby, who was appointed captain by manager Stephen Kenny, has won 10 caps this year for the Ireland U21s, who currently sit atop their qualifying group for the European Championships.

Molumby with Ireland U21 manager Stephen Kenny. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“It was a brilliant feeling to get that win over the line,” he told Millwall’s official website after yesterday’s game. “Credit to the boys. It was a hard shift, but we deserved it.

“I was buzzing. It was great to contribute to the team and get the three points. The gaffer told us before the game that he wanted us to start quickly, get in their faces and not give them any time on the ball. The fans play a big part here and they did again.

“It started from the three boys up front and carried on with myself and Willo, pressing high up the pitch. The manager told us that the crowd love it when we work hard and show aggression, and they came on board with us and got us over the line.”

