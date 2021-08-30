'I feel I’m better than what I’ve shown' - Molumby determined to step up for Ireland

IT FEELS LIKE a key point in Jayson Molumby’s young career. Over the weekend the Brighton midfielder sealed his third loan move in as many seasons, signing up with West Bromwich Albion following spells with Millwall and Preston North End.

That much chopping and changing isn’t part of any footballer’s ideal career path, but Molumby knows he has plenty to offer a West Brom side hoping to push for promotion back to the Premier League this season.

He also holds ambitions of playing a central role for the Republic of Ireland, who begin a triple-header of World Cup qualifiers with a daunting trip to take on Portugal on Wednesday, before home games against Azerbaijan and Serbia.

The 22-year old had yet to be capped this time last year, making his senior international debut in the 1-0 defeat to Finland last September.

He’s made a further eight appearances in Stephen Kenny’s midfield to date, but feels he has yet to show his best while wearing the green jersey.

“I think that I’ve learned a lot (over the last year), but feel there’s a lot more that I can do better,” Molumby says.

I feel I’m better than what I’ve shown. I feel last season I was restricted with game-time. I was going into some international matches not being 100% fit, but I feel that in the future I can offer a lot more. I believe that I can going forward.”

This week would be an opportune time to do just that, with a huge period for Ireland’s World Cup hopes starting away to a star-studded Portugal side.

Stephen Kenny’s team will be major underdogs against a side containing world class talents such as Manchester United-bound Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and last season’s Premier League’s Player of the Year, Ruben Dias.

Speaking from Ireland’s training base in Portugal on Sunday, Molumby was asked if Wednesday’s game will be a case of damage limitation for Kenny’s young team.

“That’s not the mentality I was brought up with anyway,” he replied. “I don’t think that is really an Irish mentality either to be honest.

“It will be special to play against the best players in the world and give everything for Ireland.

Molumby has been capped nine times for Ireland. Source: Attila Trenka/INPHO

“Regardless of age, it is obviously a big uphill task. It’s one of them where we’re probably needing a bit of luck at the moment. We know our situation and we know that winning at the moment is quite pivotal, so hopefully we can get the results in the next week or two.”

And the opportunity to play against five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldo?

“Ronaldo wasn’t someone I grew up aiming to be like,” Molumby, a boyhood Liverpool supporter, says.

“I always played central midfield and quite enjoyed that, so people like (Steven) Gerrard and (Roy) Keane were the ones I looked up to, (but) everyone in the world loves Ronaldo, so it’s really exciting to see him back in the Premier League.”

Molumby is hoping his move to West Brom can inject some momentum into the next chapter of his career after a frustrating spell at Preston, where he struggled to make the same positive impact he had at Millwall.

“Listen, it’s a game of opinions. We (Preston) weren’t really picking up points while I was in the team. The management needs to find solutions to that. It’s just one of those where you need to take from it and learn from it.

“It’s something I’ve assessed myself in the last few months while I hadn’t found a club. I’m eager to go again and feel like I’m more ready than ever now.

“I’m really excited to be at West Brom. I’m eager to get going and train with the boys and hopefully it can contribute to being an excellent season, and a good season for me personally as well.”

