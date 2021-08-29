'That's where you want to be' – Molumby ready to test himself against Portugal's stars

JAYSON MOLUMBY SAYS Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has added an extra layer of excitement ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Portugal this week.

Stephen Kenny’s squad kick-off a run of three games inside a week with a trip to take on Portugal on Wednesday, a fixture where Ronaldo should make his first appearance since sealing a sensational return to Old Trafford last week.

“With him coming back to the Premier League, it’s obviously world football talk at the moment, so we’re obviously really excited and really looking forward to the game,” Molumby said.

“These players, wherever they are or whatever their situation is, there’s a world interest as it is, so like I said we’re just really looking forward to it and hopefully we can go and get a result.”

Molumby, fresh from agreeing a loan move to West Brom, is adamant Ireland can get a positive result at the Estádio Algarve before moving on to the home games against Azerbaijan and Serbia, where 25,000 supporters will be in attendance at the Aviva Stadium.

And the 22-year-old, who only made his international debut in September of last year, says he won’t be overawed by the occasion.

That’s where you want to be and that’s what I’ve been working hard to get towards since I was a little lad, so that’s definitely the dream (to play in these games).

“I haven’t really played in front of a packed stadium with international crowds. We had Hungary and Finland and there were a few supporters, but nothing to this extreme, so I’m just really looking forward to it.

“Listen, football is a crazy game, I’ve probably realised that myself over the past year, it really is a crazy game and anything can happen in football.

“We’re really determined to go out and put on good performances in the next games. We’re well aware that it’s down to us as players to hopefully go out and perform.”

Molumby is also hoping his loan move to West Brom will help reignite his career, after struggling to force his way into Graham Potter’s plans at Brighton, taking in loan spells at Millwall and Preston North End in the last two seasons.

“Obviously it was known I was looking for a new home and looking to get out, and I was keeping my cards close to my chest and just waiting for the right move,” he explained.

“It was quite a late one, really, where just probably this week it started to escalate over a few days and as soon as West Brom were in touch, I was delighted and really eager to jump in on that one.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“It’s one of those where I feel I couldn’t turn down an opportunity like it, so I’m delighted.

“I suppose within the squad as well, you are going to need everyone to be successful in a squad to try to get back to the Premier League, so it’s going to take a big group effort and I’m just hoping I can add to that.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!