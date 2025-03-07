Jeff Hendrick set to join Derby County until end of the season

JEFF HENDRICK IS set to sign a deal with Derby County until the end of this season.

The Ireland midfielder has been without a club since his contract with Newcastle United ran out at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old had loan spells with QPR, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday while at Newcastle.

His last appearance came almost a year ago, on 1 April, when he came on a substitute for Wednesday against Middlesbrough.

Hendrick’s last start came in October 2023, in a 1-0 away to defeat to Watford for Wednesday.

He has turned down offers from clubs this season as his family lives in the south of England and some options were considered too far away.

Hendrick made his name in English football with Derby, joining the club’s academy in 2008 from St Kevin’s Boys in Dublin. He played there until 2016 when he transferred to Burnley. His next permanent move was to Newcastle in 2020.

Hendrick’s return to Derby likely comes too late for him to be considered for the Ireland squad for the Nations League relegation-promotion play-offs against Bulgaria later this month.

Derby are at the bottom of the Championship, seven points from safety, and will be hoping their former player can kickstart a survival bid.