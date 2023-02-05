Paul Ince hails 'wonderful player' Jeff Hendrick after stunning volley

Reading manager Paul Ince has hailed the impact of loanee Jeff Hendrick after his stunning volley secured the Royals a share of the spoils against Watford.

Hendrick, on a season-long loan from Newcastle, made it three goals in three games with his wonder strike from a corner kick in the 2-2 draw.

He’s been a firm favourite under Ince, the only player to have started all 29 Championship games this season.

“The second goal was a wonder goal from Jeff,” Ince told local media. “He’s a wonderful player and a proper professional. And for someone who is on loan from Newcastle, he feels like he is part of us.

Paul Scholes or Jeff Hendrick?! 🚀😍 pic.twitter.com/Qld1o1o0bY — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 5, 2023

“A lot of loanees will know they are going back in three months’ time and not want to be part of it. But he wants to be part of the club. And I’m so pleased he has started adding goals to his performances.”

Hendrick scored a brilliant low drive from 25 yards out as part of a brace against QPR last month in another 2-2 draw.

“I said it a couple of weeks ago that I don’t score often but when I do, they tend to be good goals,” Hendrick told the club website. “For me, it was nice to get on the scoresheet and help the team get something out of the game. At the end of the day, I felt like we could have won it.”

Hendrick passed on the praise to his club and country teammate Shane Long for his part in winning the penalty that started the comeback.

“Shane is so clever in those situations. He’s been around long enough! He’s still got the pace he had ten years ago, I think. But he got that penalty and he wasn’t greedy, he let Incey [Tom Ince] take it and we got back into the game.”

Reading are 16th in the Championship table but only six points adrift of the playoff spots.